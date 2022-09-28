Las Vegas to Get its First Cronuts When Dominique Ansel Opens Caesars Palace Bakery

Posted on: September 28, 2022, 12:14h.

Last updated on: September 30, 2022, 04:24h.

Las Vegas’ first batch of Cronuts is almost ready. The pastry chef behind the culinary sensation, Dominique Ansel, is set to open his first Las Vegas bakery on October 21 in Caesars Palace. In addition to Cronuts, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas — like the French-born chef’s other bakeries — will offer a selection of pastries exclusive to this location.

Dominique Ansel, inventor of the Cronut and winner of the 2014 James Beard Award for best pastry chef in the US, is about to open his first Las Vegas bakery. (Image: caesars.com)

Ansel, named best US pastry chef by the James Beard Awards in 2014, took the nation by storm by crossing a donut with a croissant. His Cronut was named one of Time magazine’s “25 Best inventions of 2013.” At one point, bakeries specializing in the trademarked culinary sensation operated in New York City, Hong Kong, London, and Los Angeles. The pandemic shutdown spelled the permanent demise of all but Ansel’s New York City and Hong Kong shops.

Though no Las Vegas prices were announced, a two-piece Cronut dish sells for $14.50 in New York City.

We’re thrilled to open our newest shop at Caesars Palace and be back out West,” Ansel said. “In addition to bringing some of our signatures from New York, I’m most excited to launch our newest creations for everyone.”

The new bakery will feature the chef’s popular DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann), French viennoiserie, and cookie shots, as well as the Vegas-exclusive “Lucky 7” collection. Inspired by good luck charms, these new offerings include the Lucky Penny Pig, featuring milk chocolate crémeux, raspberry jam, and salted peanut feuilletine sandwiched between vanilla sablé cookies and topped with a gilded chocolate penny.

People Go Nuts for Cronuts

Of course, the Cronut is this rock star chef’s greatest hit, and the new bakery will offer a new, never-repeating Cronut flavor every month available only at this location — as has been the tradition at the chef’s pre-existing bakeries.

“We are honored to have Chef Dominique join our culinary empire with the upcoming opening of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas,” said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. “In the same way Caesars Palace continues to set the standard on The Strip, Chef Dominique Ansel delivers innovative creations with his unparalleled talents. We are excited to offer the opportunity for guests to enjoy his signature pastries here in Las Vegas.”

Occupying 1,110 square feet next to the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas will offer seating for 20, and smelling for anyone who walks by.

Ansel promises to spend several weeks in Las Vegas overseeing the opening, then pop in three or four times a year after that.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone and share what we’ve created with you all,” he said.