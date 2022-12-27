Jackpots: Caesars Palace Slots Stay Loose Over Holidays, Hit for $503K

Posted on: December 27, 2022, 10:26h.

Last updated on: December 27, 2022, 10:49h.

Caesars Palace is in a most-giving mood this holiday season.

A rare snowfall in Las Vegas, with Caesars Palace in the background, on Dec. 30, 2003. The Strip casino gave out plenty of gifts during the 2022 holiday season. (Image: Getty)

Caesars Palace announced Monday that two additional players won six-figure jackpots playing video poker. That came just days after the Las Vegas Strip casino shared the news that two lucky gamblers had each won $100K jackpots.

Caesars Palace said one lucky winner hit a $400K jackpot with a royal flush of spades. Another player won a draw poker jackpot worth $103,125.

Caesars didn’t immediately identify either winner. But the casino said both were members of its Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

We had some big wins over the holiday weekend. 👏 💰 Congratulations to both of these @CaesarsRewards members on jackpots totaling $503,125. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/2zfX4zsPO3 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 26, 2022

Casino.org’s Scott Roeben, who runs the popular VitalVegas account on Twitter, questioned why Caesars Palace wouldn’t include more information about the winners.

It’s weird to post jackpots with no winners attached,” Roeben said. “Saying slot machines pay jackpots is white noise.”

Caesars did specify that the $400K video poker win was won on a $500 bet.

Holiday Payouts

Travel has been a nightmare for many this holiday season, primarily because of an arctic blast that crippled much of the country ahead of the Christmas weekend. But for those lucky enough to be in sunny Las Vegas, the Strip is gifting well in 2022.

The two video poker jackpots totaling $503,125 won at Caesars Palace occurred less than a week after two other players at the casino won six-figure payouts. One of those players won $100K after hitting a royal flush of diamonds, while the other $100K payout was won on a Ten Times Pay slot machine.

Smaller wins on smaller bets were also reported around the Las Vegas Valley over the holiday weekend.

Binion’s reported on two jackpots being won at the downtown Las Vegas casino of $4,000 and $10K. Both were hit on video poker machines.

Boulder Station said a lucky player turned a $2 bet on a keno machine into $20K. And a player at Four Queens won almost $11K on a $5 Dragon Link spin.

When a $2 bet turns into a $20,000 Keno JACKPOT! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/CtxJIGWp2x — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 23, 2022

Congratulations to Julie from Wisconsin for winning the grand jackpot on a progressive slot machine by Aristocrat for $10,967.50 with $5 bet on a bonus round! #jackpot #fourqueens #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/KZbKxKowaZ — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 23, 2022

A man named Manuel had the biggest return by turning an 88-cent spin on an 88 Fortunes machine into nearly $10,600. Manuel’s luck was found at The Stratosphere.

Caesars Confidentiality

Casinos love to promote major wins at their properties, and it’s customary for casinos to highlight such life-changing fortunes on social media. But Caesars Entertainment has recently decided to limit what sort of information it shares about its luckiest players.

Along with the two Caesars Palace wins shared on Twitter, Caesars ahead of the Christmas weekend revealed that a gambler at the company’s Paris Las Vegas casino won a $100,010 jackpot playing 88 Fortunes. Similar to the Caesars Palace wins, the company said nothing about the winner’s identity.

Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $100,010 jackpot playing 88 Fortunes.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/RxsFzOpVvX — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 23, 2022

Nevada gaming law allows players who win jackpots to remain anonymous. But casinos typically do all they can to convince the player to allow the use of their first name and/or a photo showing off their win. Casinos do so to quiet any public skepticism about the headline-making jackpot.