Las Vegas Strip Variety Performance to Feature Ukrainian Acrobatic Acts

Posted on: March 14, 2022, 02:05h.

Last updated on: March 14, 2022, 02:05h.

Roller-skating superstars Victor and Jenny Arata are assembling acts from Ukraine for a March 31 Las Vegas Strip variety show. It reportedly will be held at V Theater located in Miracle Mile Shops at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Roller-skating superstars Victor and Jenny Arata, pictured above. (Image: The Skating Aratas)

Among those already booked are acrobat Vladimir Dovgan and juggler Vladik Miagastupov, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Gymnast Tamara Yerofeeva is likely to be on stage, too.

The Skating Aratas will be part of the show, as well. They regularly perform in “V the Ultimate Variety Show.”

Family in Ukraine

Jenny Arata has family in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Her sister’s life was at risk during continual bombing. But recently, her sister was able to relocate to Poland.

Jenny Arata recalled that just days ago she went on stage, and the host announced that she was from Ukraine.

As soon as I stepped on the stage and I extended my arms everyone just started applauding,” she told the Review-Journal. “I had goosebumps, because I feel that we’re all together.”

Jenny Arata also makes sure she waves a Ukrainian flag during shows. The Aratas have taken part in pro-Ukraine events held in Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal reported Las Vegas has many Ukrainian acrobats and singers performing. Spiegelworld has 10 Ukrainians performing. Others perform with Cirque Du Soliel.

Many have relatives still in Ukraine.

They’re all shell-shocked and terrified, and they’re sort of struggling to get information out of the country about the safety of their families,” Daniel Kells, the former resident director of “Absinthe,” told the Review-Journal.

He stays in contact with many Ukrainian performers, some of whom want to fight for their homeland.

Support in Las Vegas

Locally, there have been Las Vegas rallies for peace in Ukraine. One held at Las Vegas City Hall featured a heartfelt message from famed skater Oksana Baiul-Farina, who in 1994 won an Olympic gold medal representing Ukraine. She now lives in Nevada.

Taras Krysa, an associate professor and director of orchestras at UNLV, who formerly was the music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in Ukraine, told Casino.org he plans to perform concerts with the Las Vegas Sinfonietta and UNLV Symphony Orchestra featuring Ukrainian composers.

Also, more recently Las Vegas’ Holy Spirit Church has collected food, medical supplies, and money to aid Ukrainians. Members of the wider community also want to help.

“We’re all united in this fight for freedom,” Jenny Arata told the Review-Journal. “And I’m realty grateful for the people that reached out to me.”