Las Vegas Strip Stabbing Victims, Families Ask for Financial Help

Posted on: October 10, 2022, 03:01h.

Last updated on: October 10, 2022, 04:09h.

Online fundraisers are underway for several victims and their relatives following last week’s stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip. Two victims died and six others were injured in a violent incident that took place near the Wynn casino.

Maris DiGiovanni Jordan, pictured above. She was eulogized after passing away from a violent attack on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Facebook)

Maris DiGiovanni Jordan, 30, who was a showgirl impersonator, lost her life in the attack. She worked for a local business called Best Showgirls In Las Vegas. Cheryl Lowthorp, owner of the business, organized one of the fundraisers. For a dozen years, the firm has provided models and showgirls for promotional events.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that our showgirl family has been wounded beyond reason, the beautiful soul of Maris DiGiovanni has been stolen,” Lowthorp said on a GoFundMe page.

Three other victims also worked for the business. The fund will provide the employees with the resources they need to recover. As of midday Monday, $20,683 was raised. The goal is $250K.

The money will pay for medical costs, counseling for survivors, and other expenses. Those include rent, food, and other costs now that they are out of work.

Showgirls Out of Work

Best Showgirls In Las Vegas shuttered operations, at least for now, following the stabbings.

All of the showgirls are “afraid to return” to work, Lowthorp revealed. “Victims may not ever be able to return to work.”

A second GoFundMe effort will help the family of Maris DiGiovanni Jordan with final expenses. As of Monday, it had raised $45,200. The goal is $60K.

Money will cover funeral expenses, moving costs, travel arrangements, and related items.

In recalling her life, her brother told KSNV, a Las Vegas TV station, DiGiovanni grew up in Spokane, Wash. As a child, she often went sledding and made snowmen when winter weather would allow. In the summer, she enjoyed watching sunsets.

After completing school, she graduated from Washington State University in 2014. She and her husband, Cole Jordan, loved to travel. They visited several countries in Europe and Asia. For a while, they lived in Hong Kong.

Then, they moved to Las Vegas. She particularly enjoyed the region’s music concerts and festivals.

Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were. Her huge capacity for love, lead her to have lasting friendships from all over the world. She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we will miss her for the rest of our lives,” her brother said.

Friends, Relatives Celebrate Jordan’s Life

On Saturday evening, some 50 of Jordan’s friends and relatives held a candlelight vigil at the lake at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Nev. They released lit lanterns into the air as a way to celebrate her life.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported how those gathered placed flowers, candles, and photos of Jordan on a nearby picnic table. Recollections and condolences were placed in a memorial book.

Music was played. Many mourners gave each other hugs. There were many tears. And there were many memories spoken.

“She brought a smile to your face,” recalled Jordan’s father, Vern DiGiovanni, about his daughter.

Maris would not want us to sit around here and cry. We’re going to cry. If you loved her, you’re going to cry,” DiGiovanni said. “But I think she would really appreciate if you took a little bit of time to look through your pictures and find those that made you smile.”

Hewes Sisters

Two of the other victims are Gabrielle “Gabby” Hewes and Cassandra “Cassy” Hewes. They are sisters.

Their families are facing bills because of missed work, as well as hotel and travel expenses. A GoFundMe page raised $9,255 as of Monday. The goal is $100K.

“Please lift these girls, as well as all of the other victims and their families, up in prayer as they heal and process this terrible tragedy,” the GoFundMe page said.