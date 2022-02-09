Las Vegas Mask Mandate Expected to End, as Nevada Likely to Follow National Trend

Posted on: February 9, 2022, 01:08h.

Last updated on: February 9, 2022, 01:09h.

The Las Vegas mask mandate is expected to soon be lifted by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D).

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas last August. The governor is likely to soon lift his mask mandate. (Image: KOLO)

The word on the Strip is that Sisolak will announce the ending of his executive order requiring people to wear face masks while inside all public spaces across Nevada. The Democratic governor has scheduled a COVID-19 press conference for tomorrow, February 10, at 10 am PST.

Tomorrow at 10 a.m., I will provide an update to Nevadans on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics. The press conference will be streamed on YouTube here: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 9, 2022

Sources close to Sisolak say the governor will lift the statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since July 30, 2021. The decision comes after governors across the country, including in neighboring California, have announced the ending of their mask decrees.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced earlier in the week that the state’s mask command will cease on February 16. That is the odds-on favorite date for when Sisolak will lift Nevada’s masking order.

Mixed Reactions

Las Vegas casinos have been required to adhere to Sisolak’s health orders throughout the pandemic. Enforcement, however, has been a different story.

Anyone who has recently patronized a Las Vegas casino is well aware that the mask mandate isn’t being overly required. Gamblers walk the casino floors often maskless or wearing one improperly.

A substantial portion of the public has grown tired of covering their faces inside public businesses such as casinos. Recent studies challenging the effectiveness of mask wearing has only further dampened the public’s willingness to adhere to ongoing mask requirements.

Nevada remains one of only 10 states that still has a mask mandate regardless of vaccination in place. Some Nevadans want it tossed, while others feel it’s too early to do away with the protective measure.

“Please don’t drop the masks,” commented Vivial Leal on Sisolak’s tweet regarding his COVID-19 presser scheduled for tomorrow. “Please keep the mask mandates, especially in schools,” requested another Twitter user with the handle “Stop the CNP.”

“Hold the line on mandates! This is not over,” added another.

Please keep the mask mandates, especially for schools. 80% reduction in transmission. Thanks for keeping people safe. — Stop the CNP 🇺🇸 (@soi6robert) February 9, 2022

There are supporters, however, of going mask-free.

“End the mask mandate. You’ll still be voted out but it’s time to end it,” opined Twitter user Paul. “I have done my duty with vaccination and mask mandates. It is time to end mandates. Now,” added Windy.

Unmask our children! If we can go to Allegiant Stadium and sit shoulder to shoulder with strangers unmasked why do our kids need to be masked 8+ hours a day. — Meredith (@momonamission21) February 9, 2022

Signs Point to Major Announcement

There are some tell-tale signs that Sisolak will announce major changes to the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services opted not to issue COVID-19 guidance this week, as the agency normally has throughout the pandemic. The Southern Nevada Health District also canceled its weekly press conference scheduled for today.

However, an imminent lifting of the mask order is unlikely due to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl typically brings in a horde of visitors for the big game, and with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, the Strip and Las Vegas is gearing up for a busy weekend.

Gaming analysts are optimistic that this Sunday’s game will break Nevada’s all-time record for Super Bowl action. The current record mark was set in 2020 when nearly $154.7 million was wagered on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won 31-20.