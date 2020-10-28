Las Vegas Cyclist Killed by Senseless Prank Was Longtime Boyd Employee

Posted on: October 28, 2020, 09:08h.

Last updated on: October 28, 2020, 09:08h.

A cyclist killed after she was hit by a man leaning out of the window of a minivan was a longtime Boyd Gaming employee who worked as a front-desk manager at the Cannery Casino, The Las Vegas Review-Journal has discovered.

Rodrigo Cruz was speeding through the bicycle lane in his minivan when Michelle Wiseman was struck. He has been charged with murder. (Image: LVMPD)

Michelle “Shelli” Weissman, 56, died after she was knocked from her bicycle by 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas, who had draped his body out of the passenger window of a speeding burgundy Toyota Sienna.

Medina Barajas hit Weissman deliberately as he passed, knocking her off her bike, apparently as a callous prank.

Assailant Also Killed

Police said Weissman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, after witnesses tried to administer CPR. Her death was ruled as homicide.

The attack happened at Hollywood Boulevard near Sahara Avenue at around 7:30 on Sunday morning.

Medina Barajas, of Las Vegas, was also killed after the momentum of hitting Weissman caused him to fall from out of the window and skid about 150 feet across the street. He suffered a fatal injury when he hit his head on a streetlight. His death was ruled an accident.

Witnesses said Medina Barajas had attempted to hit a couple on the sidewalk moments earlier but had missed his target.

The driver fled the scene. Later named as 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, he was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and violation of parole.

Cruz was jailed in 2016 after beating and robbing two women in Las Vegas.

Speeding in Cycle Lane

According to the arrest report, Cruz initially denied being the driver but later admitted he was traveling at around 50 or 60 MPH when Weissman was struck.

“He never went back to check on (Medina Barajas) because he was scared since he was on parole and didn’t think Gio was hurt,” the report said. “Rodrigo stated he wasn’t intentionally driving in a manner to allow Gio to make contact with any pedestrians or the bicyclist.”

But police said Cruz would have to have been driving in the bicycle lane for Medina Barajas to make contact with the victim, which would appear to contradict his statement.

Boyd Gaming in a statement that employees were grieving over Weissman’s death and that she will be remembered for her kindness.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of our team member, Shelli,” the statement said. “She was well-known and well-liked by the entire Cannery team, and we will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very difficult time.”