Las Vegas Boulevard North Stabbing, Standoff Leads to Closed Roads

Posted on: October 11, 2021, 03:33h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2021, 03:55h.

A deranged man was eventually apprehended Sunday evening by Las Vegas Metro, hours after he refused to leave an apartment near downtown Las Vegas. Earlier, he had allegedly stabbed a woman in the face in the area of the Boulevard Inn, Metro police said.

Metro police vehicles respond to a standoff with a stabbing suspect near Las Vegas Boulevard North Sunday. Roads were closed. (Image: KSNV)

Officers went to the complex, located on Las Vegas Boulevard North, at about 4 pm. They found the wounded victim in a parking lot, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But she is believed to have received medical treatment.

She told Metro police the man who knifed her was in a nearby room. Police officers went to talk to the suspect. He refused to cooperate and would not surrender to authorities, the Review-Journal said.

Police eventually convinced the man to give himself up. He appears to have surrendered peacefully at about 7:15 pm to members of the Metro SWAT team.

During the incident, police closed main thoroughfares, such as Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue in all directions, the Review-Journal said.

The roads — which motorists often use to reach Las Vegas casinos — were believed to have reopened later on Sunday night.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect, nor the victim. Nor was it clear what charges he faces. It is also unclear what led to the incident.

Stabbing at The Cosmopolitan

Las Vegas, particularly the area around the Las Vegas Strip, has seen stabbings and other violent crime in recent months.

For instance, in April Chris Okoronkwo, 33, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon following a dispute that led to a stabbing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

One victim suffered stab wounds during a struggle with Okoronkwo, police said. Okoronkwo also allegedly punched another man. The second victim fell and struck his head, losing consciousness.

Both men required medical treatment. It is believed they survived.

Following the fight, Okoronkwo allegedly tried to flee from the crime scene. But hotel-casino security guards were able to apprehend him. They also grabbed the knife out of his hand.

Okoronkwo later told police he had been drinking alcohol and could not recall events.

Knifed During Attempted Robbery

In an unrelated incident in June, a man was stabbed at the off-Strip Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during an attempted robbery.

The suspect approached the victim and demanded his property. The man refused to hand it over.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim. The suspect left the hotel-casino and was last seen running toward the Tropicana Las Vegas. The victim’s stab wound was not believed to be life-threatening.