Lady Gaga Las Vegas Residency Offers Most Expensive VIP Package in MGM History

Posted on: August 31, 2021, 12:49h.

Last updated on: August 31, 2021, 01:56h.

Lady Gaga is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time. With more than 120 million albums sold, the 35-year-old entertainer and her casino partner, MGM Resorts, are betting big that her most devout fans will pay top dollar to see her residency show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lady Gaga performs in Las Vegas at the Park MGM Theater in 2018. The superstar is returning to the Strip in October. (Image: Getty)

Gaga has been a fixture in the US casino, capital since 2018. Her home in Las Vegas is the MGM Park Theater, which she’ll return to in October for a nine-show residency.

Premium tickets are going for record prices and are inclusive of overnight accommodations at an MGM Resorts casino. They include resort credit good for an array of amenities and services. MGM this week announced five VIP packages, with the highest going for a staggering $10,619.

The exclusive “I Want Your Everything” package is good for four people, and includes three nights in a penthouse suite at either Bellagio or Aria. Ticketholders will receive VIP entry to the Park Theater, a dedicated cocktail server throughout the show, a welcome snack basket and Lady Gaga swag bag, and four commemorative show lanyards and credentials.

The package, which breaks down to $2,655 apiece before taxes and resort fees are piled on, additionally includes $500 worth of food and beverage and a $250 spa credit.

Lady Gaga’s Park MGM residency is titled “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.” The show features stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook. a term that applies to tunes of Broadway musical theatre, Hollywood movie musicals, and Tin Pan Alley.

Lady Gaga Residency

MGM Resorts, the largest casino operator on the Strip, is billing its premium VIP ticket packages for Lady Gaga as its “Back in the Haus” promotion. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the more than $10,600 “Everything” combo is the most expensive ticket offering for a Las Vegas residency in MGM Resorts’ long operating history in Southern Nevada.

Gaga’s nine October dates at Park MGM are October 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31. MGM is requiring all ticketholders to be fully vaccinated or prove that they’ve recently tested negative for COVID-19.

For entry, ticketholders must display confirmation that they’ve received the necessary vaccine(s) to be declared fully immune under CDC guidelines. Those who have not received vaccination can still enter, but only if they present a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted within the past 72 hours.

All entrants are required to use the CLEAR mobile app, which allows users to upload and store their vaccination records and coronavirus test results.

High Demand

Las Vegas is budding with excitement once again. Though the reimplementation of face coverings for all people indoors, has led to some guest cancellations, Southern Nevada is bustling. The face coverings edict has been in effect throughout August,

Nevada casinos reported record monthly gross gaming revenue (GGR) in July, players losing over $1.38 billion to the house. Clark County and the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $1.16 billion of the casino win.

Domestic travel has returned to near pre-pandemic levels. MGM and Lady Gaga believe the return of travelers warrants the premium VIP ticket packages. But Gaga’s residency does offer some slightly cheaper VIP bundles than the “I Want Your Everything” $10,619 offering.

The cheapest of the five experiences is the “Gaga, Oh La La,” which runs $2,249 for two people. The experience includes two nights in a king or queen room at Park MGM, two floor tickets to the Lady Gaga show, and $200 in food and beverage credit.