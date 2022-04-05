Kansas Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges in Dice Game Double Shooting

Posted on: April 5, 2022, 11:39h.

Last updated on: April 5, 2022, 11:57h.

A Wichita, Kan. man charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a double shooting at an illegal dice game has been released and the charges against him dropped, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Jermall Campbell is suspect in the murder of Deandre Freeman Sr, but murder charges have been dropped, prosecutors have confirmed. (Image: KWCH)

Reputed Neighborhood Crips (NHC) gang member Jermall Campbell was being held on a $1 million bond before his unexpected release last month, court filings show.

On the evening of June 20, 2021, Campbell, 40, was shooting craps with Deandre Freeman Sr, 47, a barber, and three other men at a house in the northeast Wichita suburbs.

New Evidence

Campbell went broke in the game, losing more than $1,000, according to the arrest report. When he asked Freeman to “front him some money,” an argument ensued. Freeman was shot 12 times and died at the scene. Police also found an unnamed victim on the couch with a gunshot wound to his neck. He survived.

Campbell went on the lam after the shooting, but turned himself in a month later on July 21.

A spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the Eagle that the suspect had been released and that an investigation was ongoing. The charges have been dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be resurrected at a later date.

Campbell’s lawyer, David Miller, said evidence discovered by the defense prompted prosecutors to drop the charges

I have to give high regard to the DA’s office for looking at the evidence that we uncovered,” Miller said. He added that his client was “absolutely innocent of the crimes he was charged with.”

He declined to elaborate on the nature of the new evidence.

Long Rap Sheet

Campbell had been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal gambling.

He has a long rap sheet that includes domestic violence, arson, and illegal weapons possession. He also spent time in prison after being convicted in 2009 of charges related to murders of rival gang members, racketeering, and conspiracy. Prosecutors in that case claimed Campbell was an NHC member.

On December 8, he allegedly attacked a nephew of Freeman’s in the Sedgwick County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office claimed Campbell entered the man’s cell and slashed him seven times with a shank.

Tragically, Freeman’s son, Deandre Freeman Jr, was also murdered in September 2013, a victim of gang violence. His alleged killer, Antonio Bell, died in jail before he could stand trial. Bell’s death was the result of a medical condition and not believed to be suspicious.