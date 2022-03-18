Indiana’s Horseshoe Casino Player Arrested for Wisconsin Shooting

Posted on: March 18, 2022, 10:05h.

Last updated on: March 18, 2022, 10:32h.

An alleged shooter was apprehended by a US Marshal’s Service task force while he was gambling in Hammond, Indiana’s Horseshoe Casino earlier this month, according to recently published news reports.

A sign for Hammond, Indiana’s Horseshoe Casino, pictured above. A gambler was arrested at the venue in connection with a Wisconsin shooting. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Toyan T. Jackson, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also known as “Willie Winter,” allegedly shot someone in Milwaukee, reported NWI.com, an Indiana regional news site. The victim was wounded in the arm and chest, police said.

Then on March 7, members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force (GLRFTF) were tipped off Jackson was in the casino. Jackson was apprehended without incident.

Jackson was charged with first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, police said. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence.

Jackson was placed in custody and was booked at Indiana’s Lake County Jail. He has since been released, according to an online jail website.

Upon his arrest, Jackson had in his possession several gambling chips. The chips were seized by Indiana Gaming Commission agents, NWI.com said.

The GLRFTF started operating in 2003. It has offices in Chicago and Hammond. It works with other law enforcement agencies.

Horseshoe Hammond Second Place for AGR

Also, Indiana’s 12 licensed casinos reported a combined taxable adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of $187.2 million last month. That’s up more than $13 million from January, and nearly $60 million from February 2021.

Hard Rock Northern Indiana once again was the top-grossing casino. The Gary casino that opened in May 2021 reported adjusted revenues of $30.3 million. Horseshoe Hammond posted the second-highest total at $27 million.

Trust Fund Fraud

In unrelated casino crime taking place in Wisconsin, a state woman could face as much as 100 years in prison after she was indicted for allegedly misusing someone’s special needs trust. Some of the money was spent on casino gambling, federal prosecutors revealed.

A grand jury recently indicted Sarah Anne Tischer, 42, of Amery, on five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Tischer faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for each count, according to Western District of Wisconsin US Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Tischer was supposed to oversee the special needs trust, given her role as the appointed trustee over the fund. But between October 2017 and September 2019, Tischer allegedly withdrew money from the trust.