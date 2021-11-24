Illegal Online Gaming Operation Targeting South Korea Busted

Posted on: November 24, 2021, 10:45h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2021, 10:45h.

An illegal website with ties to the Philippines that was targeting South Korean gamblers has been busted by authorities. The sports betting activity was reportedly using a hotel-casino as its base of operations, according to the Yonhap News Agency. However, it has now been dismantled.

South Korea Police like these are more actively involved in uncovering illegal gambling in the country (Source: Stars & Stripes)

The operation had grown quite large, according to the media outlet. 130 people were taken into custody in South Korea as part of a criminal ring tied to the site. The outfit had reportedly taken on over $1.09 billion in wagers in the past 30 months.

Small Number of Arrests Made

Despite the massive roundup, only nine people were ultimately rested. One, reportedly the individual who ran the operations, was originally from South Korea but had relocated to the Philippines. He’s now on his way back, once the paperwork to have him repatriated is complete.

The investigation was overseen by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency through its international crime investigation unit. Following a tip that something illegal may have been going on, the police began unraveling the mystery and building their case. It took a while, as the investigation began in September 2019.

Two years later, with more than enough evidence in hand, police moved in to shut down the operations. What they had uncovered was a string of activities that included the broadcasting of live sports games from a venue in the Philippines. This was tied to a sports betting portal run through an unnamed website, with the illegal sportsbook functioning from at least July 2018, if not earlier.

The investigation ultimately linked 150 people to the illegal activity, but only 130 were apprehended. The other 20, according to the media outlet, are now wanted suspects that have “red notices” flagged to their identification. A red notice goes out to all linked law enforcement agencies around the world, notifying them that the individual is wanted for questioning or apprehension.

When the bust was made, police reportedly confiscated around $673,200 (KRW800 million), which had been received through the criminal enterprise. The funds were sent using cryptocurrency.

South Korea Has History with Illegal Gambling Ops

This latest collapse of an illegal gambling operation in South Korea follows a line of previous busts. This past June, law enforcement arrested 17 after raids on two illegal sportsbooks in Busan. That resulted in around $1.7 million in cash, three apartments and two houses being seized.

There has been a history of illegal sports betting operations in South Korea (admittedly in other countries, as well), over the years. This is despite the fact that the activity is legal and socially accepted. However, underground sports betting remains more popular for one primary reason.

South Korea has two official and legal sportsbooks, Sports Toto and Sports Proto. They aren’t as robust as what bettors can find with some of the online alternatives, and they’re both controlled by South Korea’s national lottery. This monopolization hinders the acceptance of the platforms, which allows the black market to continue to attract attention.

Sports Toto, a pari-mutuel platform, offers a range of options and covers many popular sports. However, the bets are pooled and then split equally between winners.

Sports Proto is closer to the standard sports betting website that all bettors around the globe would expect to find. Fixed odds are used, and bettors accept the odds displayed at the time they place a wager. There are a few limitations to this platform, though. First, only basketball and baseball are found. Second, payouts are usually lower than those offered by sites that compete in open markets.

Online betting through offshore sites has become highly popular because of the limitations. Although illegal, and despite authorities becoming more proactive in monitoring online activity, the online platforms continue to thrive as no viable in-country alternative has surfaced.