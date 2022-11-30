Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Ride Leads to Abduction, Violent Robbery

Posted on: November 30, 2022, 01:21h.

Last updated on: November 30, 2022, 01:21h.

A man was robbed and punched in the face early Monday morning after taking what he thought was an Uber ride from the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, pictured above. A ride from the casino led to a violent robbery. (Image: Al Drago/Baltimore Sun)

The victim entered the car at the casino’s valet area. The driver abducted the man as far as Bayard Street. When the car stopped, another vehicle appeared.

Five or six bandits approached the victim, according to WBFF, a local TV station. They had firearms. The victim was ordered to leave the car.

The man’s cell phone was robbed. He was then repeatedly punched in the face.

No word of how much cash, if any, was stolen. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The suspects had yet to be apprehended as of early this week.

Word of the assault spread at the casino on Monday.

That’s a scary thought for anybody,” Daniel Rossi, a casino player, told WBFF while at Horseshoe Casino.

“You have to do your best to be aware but at the end of the day, a scenario like that could happen to anybody,” Rossi added.

Fatal Robbery

In an unrelated incident, in January a Baltimore man was fatally shot in his house. He had just returned from a winning day at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The assailant followed the great grandfather from the gaming venue. He forced his way into the victim’s house.

Clarence Joseph Buckner, 65, unsuccessfully struggled with the bandit. But the robber fired at least one shot at the man.

Buckner left behind 12 children, 25 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was a recently retired cook for the cafeterias in the Baltimore public schools. He also left behind a widow, Elizabeth Buckner.

Vegas Uber Driver Assaulted, Robbed

Uber drivers can also be victims of crime. For instance, in June, a 55-year-old Uber XL driver suffered cuts and bruises on her head, neck, shoulders, and back after several passengers in her van allegedly beat her. She picked up the passengers on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The incident began when the driver, Victoria Partridge, drove to Fremont Street, a gambling and entertainment destination. When she arrived, seven young women wanted a ride in her Toyota Sienna. Partridge explained to them she could only seat up to six in the van because of Uber rules and state law.

But the women, who apparently ranged in age between 20 and 23, were adamant they each wanted a ride. Partridge opened the van’s doors repeatedly to get the women to leave. But they kept closing the doors and continued to argue with her.

The dispute lasted between five and seven minutes. Partridge eventually relented. She eventually drove the seven women to an apartment.

But when the group began exiting the van, the woman sitting in the front passenger seat suddenly threw her drink into Partridge’s face. She then threw the cup at Partridge. Partridge tossed it back at her. Another passenger opened the driver’s side door and assaulted Partridge, too. She repeatedly was punched in the face.

A third woman in the back seat grabbed the tip jar and stole the money. One of the passengers also stole Partridge’s cell phone. They also robbed money from her tip jar and her cell phone.

One of the women additionally dented the passenger side door after forcefully kicking it. The vehicle was damaged in several additional locations, as well.