Harrington Raceway & Casino Reopens, But Stays Quiet on Recent Tech Disruptions

Posted on: January 2, 2023, 11:06h.

Last updated on: January 2, 2023, 11:06h.

Harrington Raceway & Casino in Delaware reopened for business just in time for Saturday’s New Year’s Eve festivities. But the property owned by the Delaware State Fair is otherwise keeping quiet on the recent technical disruptions that forced the racino to suspend its operations last week.

Harrington Raceway & Casino is closed because of a technical disruption on Dec. 29, 2022. The Delaware casino reopened ahead of New Year’s Eve, but patrons largely remain in the dark about the recent operating glitch that forced the business to temporarily close. (Image: WBOC)

Harrington closed abruptly on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The harness racetrack and casino said on social media that the property had shuttered because of unspecified “technical difficulties.”

No further details were provided, most critically for patrons being whether their personal information was compromised. After remaining dark for more than 72 hours — with little to no information being made available to the public — the casino reopened at 10 am EST on Dec. 31.

“Thank you for your patience,” a notice posted on Harrington’s social media read. “New Year’s Eve festivities will be celebrated as planned.”

The casino said it will honor free play and other comps that expired at the end of 2022 through Jan. 31.

Customer Outrage

Harrington Raceway & Casino is one of three commercial casinos in Delaware. The gaming floor is equipped with about 1,400 slot machines, 30 table games, and a 100-seat poker room. Harrington also offers sports betting through the Delaware Sports Lottery.

Harrington is the smallest of the three casinos in terms of annual revenue. The racino generated gross gaming revenue of $99 million from its slot machines in 2021, and about $10.4 million from its table games.

Harrington’s decision to keep the details surrounding its tech issues from the public has caused some backlash and unease among its customers. With casinos being prime targets for hackers, many are wondering if their credit card information, social security number, or other confidential information was illegally obtained.

Harrington has handled this so incredibly poorly,” commented Facebook user Carolina H. “Not even acknowledging it on this page for days, giving very limited information.”

“They need to inform the players of how compromised we are. And if our information was hacked,” added Angela D. on the Harrington Facebook page.

“Not surprised. These hackers are getting better at hacking than the security specialists can keep up with,” opined Robin M., who claims to have worked in cybersecurity.

Ongoing Issues

Harrington reopened ahead of New Year’s Eve, but patrons who visited the casino over the weekend encountered ongoing problems. The casino’s Facebook followers said they experienced troubles with some machines correctly reading their Players Club cards.

I went on Saturday and was unable to use my comp dollars,” said Granny R., who is a Harrington “Top Fan” as designated by Facebook. “This was not my fault.”

Suzi N. said she too could not use her Players Club card on Saturday. Kelly H. said none of the casino’s ATM machines or voucher redemption kiosks were working properly over the holiday weekend.