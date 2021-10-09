Harrah’s New Orleans Faces Civil Rights Complaint, Black Woman Refused Entry

A Black woman said she will file a civil rights complaint against Harrah’s New Orleans over an incident at the gaming property this week. The 23-year-old Army lieutenant was stopped from going onto the casino floor after her IDs were challenged.

Deja Harrison shown presenting IDs to Harrah’s New Orleans worker. The employee refused to let her enter the casino and questioned if she was the person photographed in the IDs. (Image: Raw Story)

In a video, an employee can be heard questioning if she was presenting someone else’s military ID. The casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said it was “saddened” by the incident but also has to comply with regulations for checking players’ ages.

I don’t think this is you,” the employee later identified as “Corey” was heard telling Harrison in a video she posted on Twitter. He told her he was going to call New Orleans cops.

“Call them. Please call them,” Harrison repeatedly told the employee, the video reveals.

She waited for officers to arrive. But even after two hours they did not show up.

Following the incident, Harrison said she was “shocked” and “furious” about the actions by the Harrah’s employee. She noted it is a federal crime to present a fake military ID.

Celebrating Brother’s Birthday

The incident began after Harrison went to the casino with her stepbrother to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Initially, she gave the staff member her driver’s license. It failed to successfully scan through an electronic reader. Then, she presented the military ID.

Harrahs Casino called the police on me because I showed my military I.D and the manager said it’s no way possible I made E-6 at the age of 23,” Harrison later said in a tweet. E-6 is a military rank associated with being a staff sergeant.

“I shouldn’t be discriminated against just bc I’m a high-ranked 23 yr old black female in the Army!,” Harrison later tweeted.

Harrison also showed the employee a COVID-19 vaccination card and a receipt for military salary, according to Raw Story, a national online news site.

So, what’s the problem,” Harrison asked the employee at one point. “I’m showing you two IDs.”

It remains unknown if the employee ever made the call to the police. Independently, WDSU, a local TV station, checked the department’s 911 database. There were no calls from Harrah’s during that time, the station revealed.

Video Goes Viral

Once Harrison saw what was happening, she decided to record the incident on her cell phone.

She later posted the video on Twitter. There were over 283,000 views as of early Saturday.

“I just wanted everybody to know, this is what I’m going through at Harrah’s,” Harrison added.

The Harrah’s employee also was seen warning her she could not record video in the casino.

Many Years With Army

Though just 23, Harrison has a relatively long history with the Army. Initially, she enlisted while in high school. Her mother gave her permission to sign up.

She had been in Junior ROTC and later ROTC. She graduated from Louisiana’s Grambling State University earlier this year.

She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in July.

Caesars Entertainment Is Saddened

Casino.org reached out to Harrah’s parent company Caesars Entertainment for a response. No statement was provided as of Saturday.

The company did provide a statement to WDSU. It says in part, that Caesars Entertainment “has an unwavering commitment to diversity and our military.”

We are saddened by this situation and will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure that we uphold both our commitment to our guests and our regulators.”

On the specific incident, the company said Harrah’s New Orleans checks IDs for guests who appear to be under 30 years old, which the company said she did.

Caesars Entertainment further confirmed Harrison presented a Louisiana driver’s license which failed to scan properly. She then presented the military ID card.

“(B)ut the information on the military ID card did not match the information she had verbally communicated to our security officers,” the Caesars statement said.

As a result, in compliance with applicable gaming regulations, our security officers did not permit Ms. Harrison to enter the casino,” the statement adds.

Harrison told the company she will be retaining an attorney. She also thanked supporters who posted comments on Twitter.