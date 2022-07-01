Hard Rock Rockford Casino Armed Man Dies, Was Allegedly Aiming Gun at Cops

Posted on: July 1, 2022, 06:21h.

Last updated on: July 1, 2022, 06:21h.

The man who was shot by police in May outside of Illinois’ Hard Rock Rockford Casino reportedly died on Thursday. He was identified as Bradley James Thompkins, 51.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley in April, pictured above. Hanley has detailed an armed man getting shot by officers at Rockford Casino. The man has died. (Image: Rock River Current/Kevin Haas)

Thompkins underwent treatment at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill. for his wounds. He had been in critical condition.

The Rockford Register Star, a local newspaper, said Thompkins was wounded on May 28 in a confrontation with officers when he aimed a firearm at the officers, police said. He was wounded by a deputy and two police officers.

He had pointed the gun at his head and fired a shot into the air before aiming the weapon at the officers, a local Illinois prosecutor revealed.

Thompkins was struck by bullets in the midsection of his body, the prosecutor said.

The incident took place in the casino’s parking lot, near the doorway entrance to the complex. It is believed he had been inside the casino before the confrontation with the officers.

Two Rockford Police Department officers and a Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy each fired at Thompkins. They were taken to a local hospital for an exam, and later released. They did not suffer physical injuries.

“When confronted by officers, Thompkins put a gun to his head,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a press conference after the incident. “Thompkins fired one shot in the air before lowering and pointing his weapon at the officers.”

Task Force Review Continues

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is continuing to review the police-officer involved shooting. It is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting. The task force is made up of officers from 15 police departments in Boone and Winnebago counties.

It will investigate both the officers’ and the deputy’s shooting, as well as Thompkins’ actions, Hanley said. Officers have seized evidence, gathered weapons, interviewed witnesses, and secured relevant video.

That includes body cam video from officers, as well as surveillance video from the casino.

The task force will present its report to Hanley’s office.

Use of Deadly Force

Prosecutors will then conclude if officers acted under the law when it comes to the use of deadly force. Hanley, a former Assistant US Attorney, explained the standard that is used under Illinois law.

“An officer may use deadly force when, based on the totality of the circumstances, the officer reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to the officer or others,” Hanley said.