Green Bay Packers Out To Show Recent Win Not A Fluke Tonight In ‘Thursday Night Football’

Posted on: November 17, 2022, 02:45h.

This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers did the unthinkable when they handed the Dallas Cowboys a loss in OT amid a season slump. They hope to show it wasn’t an accident in Thursday Night Football tonight when they take on the 6-3 Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers responds to his team’s recent win. The Packers are back on the field after a short break to start Week 11 with a key game against the Tennessee Titans. (Image: USA Today)

After five losses in a row, the Packers finally tasted success at the end of Week 10. It could prove to have been a pivotal moment for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, as they now improve their chances of seeing a deep postseason run.

The victory was not just a big moment for the Packers, but for first-year wide receiver Christian Watson, as well. He entered the game with just 88 receiving yards and zero touchdown receptions, and came out of it with 107 yards on four receptions and three TDs. The Titans know who their target will be tonight.

Getting Loud At Lambeau

Tonight’s game plays out in Green Bay’s backyard. Lambeau Field, now the second-oldest NFL stadium in the US, will be rocking with Packers fans who are just as re-energized as Rodgers.

Titans Packers Moneyline +148 +176 Spread +3 (-102) -3 (-120) Over/under O41 (-110) U41 (-110) Courtesy of FanDuel

Green Bay is now in second place in the NFC North, although it’s a team that has had many offensive problems this season. However, the Pack hopes the recent upset and the home crowd, weathering sub-freezing temperatures, will make a difference as Week 11 starts to get underway.

The Titans just beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday and descend on Green Bay as the leaders of the AFC South. Running back Derrick Henry has become the team’s best offensive weapon, even if he was a little slower than normal in that game.

Henry had 19 carries for 53 yards against the Broncos, the first time in five games he failed to hit triple digits. However, the Titans have won six of their last seven, and the seven-year vet has been a big part of that success. The Titans currently have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, averaging 133.4 yards per game, and will continue to push the ground game.

Packers Out In Front

The last time these two teams met, almost two years ago, Green Bay won by a score of 40-14. Every time the Titans turned around, the Packers were there to frustrate their attempts.

However, the recent history between these two leans toward the Titans. They’ve played six times since 2001, with Tennessee taking four of those games. In spite of that, Tennessee hasn’t won at Lambeau since 2004.

It’s time for Rodgers to conjure up his former self. Almost 10 years ago, he put up one of his best performances against the Titans, throwing three TDs and running for another two. At the end of the day, the Packers walked away with a stunning 55-7 win.

This game won’t be that lopsided, but the Packers are going in as favorites. Much of that can be chalked up to the Lambeau bleachers.

This is going to be one of the toughest games of Week 11, especially if others get rescheduled this Sunday due to the weather. The Packers don’t have the best defense against a rushing game, but they know what they’re up against and what’s at stake tonight.

Sportsbooks have continued to shift the lines downward slightly each week as the season has progressed, and the over/under for this game is around 41. Hitting that mark shouldn’t be a problem for two teams with veteran squads and a strong will to thrash their opponents.