Golden Entertainment Hopes ‘Atomic’ Golf Range Will Drive Visitation to the Strat

Posted on: October 5, 2021, 07:33h.

Last updated on: October 5, 2021, 04:22h.

Las Vegas is getting another golf venue. Strat owner Golden Entertainment has partnered with Dallas-based Flite Golf and Entertainment on a new, four-story, 92,000-square “golf entertainment” complex, dubbed the Atomic Range.

A computer rendering of the Atomic Range, a $70 million golf entertainment venue that developers hope will be up and running in 2023. (Image: Golden Entertainment/Flite Golf)

In a news release Monday, the two companies described the new project as a “premier golf entertainment destination that offers an immersive, technology-enhanced experience through gameplay and entertainment.”

The range includes over 100 hitting bays, four bars, meeting space, and a 12,000 square foot “Astrocade.” It will be built on seven acres of undeveloped land owned by Golden Entertainment located directly north of the Strat. The cost will be roughly $70 million. The complex is scheduled for completion in 2013.

“Partnering with Flite Golf to develop Atomic Range will allow us to utilize our excess real estate adjacent to the STRAT to create a unique driver of visitation to our property that continues the redevelopment of the North Strip and investment in the City of Las Vegas,” said Charles Protell, president and chief financial officer of Golden Entertainment.

Amping up the Strat

In 2017, when Golden Entertainment bought the Stratosphere, as it was then known, it acquired a property in an unfashionable part of the Strip that had suffered from two decades of underinvestment.

While it had never struggled to attract visitors – more than a million a year – most were there to check out the observation tower. Others saw it as a budget base to hit the casinos and attractions further down the Strip.

The challenge for Golden was to get visitors to stick around at the Strat to eat, drink, and gamble. In 2018, it launched a $140 million revamp that focused on food and entertainment and rebranded the property as the Strat Hotel Casino and Skypod.

The Atomic Range is one of several projects in the pipeline that developers hope will regenerate the north Strip. Although many of these are incomplete, the opening of Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas earlier this year has provided the area with a welcome boost.

America’s New Favorite Pastime

Las Vegas is a hugely competitive market when it comes to golf. There are 70 golf courses and 20 golf resorts in and around the Las Vegas area. Meanwhile, MGM’s Topgolf driving range is just a couple of miles down the road.

Flite Golf founder and CEO John Vollbrecht told The Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday he believes the Atomic Range’s immersive technology will make it stand out.

Meanwhile, more Americans are playing golf than ever. According to the National Gold Foundation, more than 24.8 million people teed off in the US in 2020. That’s an increase of 2 percent in 2019 and the largest year-over-year growth for nearly two decades.