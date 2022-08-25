Bally’s Interactive, Genius Sports Ink Data Deal

Posted on: August 25, 2022, 11:03h.

Last updated on: August 25, 2022, 11:28h.

Genius Sports announced today it landed a new data accord with Bally’s Interactive — the digital gaming unit of casino operator Bally’s.

A banner for Bally Sports. The company’s interactive unit signed a deal with Genius Sports. (Image: NHL.com)

Financial terms of the deal weren’t revealed. Through the partnership, Bally’s Interactive gains access to Genius Sports’ extensive portfolio of data rights, which include famous professional sports leagues such as the English Premier League, NASCAR, CFL, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, and the NFL.

Under the terms of the comprehensive agreement, Genius Sports will provide Bally’s Interactive brands, including its online sportsbook Bally Bet, with its full suite of official data and live streaming solutions,” according to a statement issued by the sports betting data provider.

On the land-based casino side of the business, Bally’s currently runs 14 gaming venues in 11 states, many of which are in need of enhancements. Those include the operator’s namesake property on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. The Bally Bet mobile sports wagering app is currently live in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, New York, and Virginia.

Bally’s/Genius Deal Timely for Football

News of Bally’s Interactive and Genius Sports coming to terms arrives in advance of the start of the 2022 NFL season, which commences on September 8. Football is the most wagered-on sport in the US.

“Bally’s Interactive will be given access to Genius Sports’ exclusive suite of NFL products and services, including the league’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS), and official sports betting data feed,” according to the statement.

The deal could be an avenue for Genius to wring profits from its data agreement with the NFL for which the company reportedly paid $1 billion in 2021. Much of that four-year agreement with the league was funded with equity, making the NFL one of the largest investors in Genius Sports.

The aim of the Genius/NFL collaboration is to develop a feed that’s so comprehensive that media companies and sportsbook operators prefer it — and pay up for it — over traditional live feeds. Caesars Entertainment and FanDuel are among the other gaming companies that are Genius Sports clients.

Bally’s Looking to Expand Sports Betting Reach

Bally’s has been cobbling together sports betting pieces via acquisitions and by inking deals with professional leagues. It’s aiming at increasing the visibility of the brand and has the resources to bolster its sports wagering footprint.

The arrangement with Genius Sports could also provide the gaming company with an avenue to tap into in-game betting.

“Genius Sports will also deliver thousands of low-latency video feeds through its rapidly expanding streaming solution. Bally’s Interactive customers will benefit from an enhanced live betting experience through streams of top-tier football leagues across Argentina, Colombia, Iceland, and China, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally,” according to the statement.