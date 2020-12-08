Burfict Crime: Former Bengal Arrested While Seeking Secret Pizza at The Cosmopolitan

Posted on: December 8, 2020, 01:09h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2020, 01:09h.

Vontaze Burfict just wanted some pizza while in Las Vegas over the weekend. Well, not just some pizza.

Former Cincinnati Bengal Vontaze Burfict, seen here hitting Kansas City fullback Anthony Sherman three years ago, faces battery charges after police arrested him in Las Vegas on Saturday. He allegedly battered a security guard at The Cosmopolitan. (Image: Getty Images)

The former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker who earned a reputation and several suspensions for dirty hits was arrested Saturday morning at The Cosmopolitan. According to TMZ, Burfict and his group searched for a pizza place. While unsuccessful in their search, they accused casino security of tailing them.

Pleasantries were exchanged, and the guards alleged Burfict hit one of them. Hopefully, it wasn’t like the hit he laid on Antonio Brown nearly five years ago.

Las Vegas Metro Police arrived and arrested Burfict. He now faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

Burfict signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He played seven seasons for them through 2018. He signed with the Oakland Raiders last year, but he drew a 12-game suspension for another helmet-to-helmet hit. According to SBNation, Burfict has drawn fines totaling more than $4.5 million in his playing career.

He did not hang on with the Raiders after they moved to Sin City. The 30-year-old is an unsigned free agent.

So, about that pizza place. The Cosmopolitan has a joint called Secret Pizza. Supposedly, it’s easier to get to Hogwarts than it is this place.

It’s like a speakeasy for pizza — a hidden eatery located at an unmarked location on the Cosmo property,” TMZ reported.

Apparently, Secret Pizza is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of place. There is no in between.

If you can't find Secret Pizza, you don't deserve to have it. https://t.co/MyaVaxlKp2 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 8, 2020

Secret pizza is worse than sbarros — Primetime Roman LV (@BillRoman18) December 8, 2020

Cosmopolitan Increased Security in Recent Weeks

As a rash of violent activity has broken out across the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan like other casino resorts have taken additional steps in recent months to bolster security.

Among the steps now in effect at the resort includes restricting entry on Friday and Saturday nights to only individuals with hotel or restaurant reservations or who belong to the casino’s rewards program.

The casino also stations Las Vegas police officers at key entry points. In addition, it checks guests and their bags checked before they can enter.

And The Cosmopolitan has had its share of controversies with minority celebrities and athletes. Last year, rapper Meek Mill claimed the resort went “to extreme racist levels” after refusing him to attend another rapper’s concert there. The casino subsequently issued an apology via social media.

Nevada gaming officials arrested former NBA star Charles Oakley at The Cosmopolitan two and a half years ago, accused initially of attempting to cheat. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and paid a $1,000 fine.

Former Teammate Busted Last Year at Indiana Casino

Burfict isn’t the only former Bengal accused of a run-in at a casino.

Last year, Burfict’s former teammate Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was arrested at the Rising Star Casino just outside of Cincinnati after he was confronted by Indiana Gaming Commission officials who were alerted of a player possibly cheating at a table game. He allegedly threatened to kill an IGC official.

Jones eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges. A judge sentenced him to two weeks in the local jail.