EPL Betting: City Drops Points, Liverpool Eyes Unlikely Quadruple

Posted on: May 16, 2022, 08:00h.

Last updated on: May 16, 2022, 08:00h.

EPL leader Manchester City dropped two crucial points Sunday when it came back from 2-0 down to draw against West Ham at the London Stadium, throwing a lifeline to chasing Liverpool.

Jack Grealish, left, scores the first of Manchester City’s brace of goals that earned a point against West Ham on Sunday. (Image: Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool did not compete in the EPL this weekend. The team was too busy winning the FA Cup against Chelsea on Saturday. But only just. The Reds needed extra time and penalties to take the trophy. Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was the FA Cup hero, saving a Mason Mount spot-kick in sudden death.

The FA Cup win keeps alive Liverpool’s dreams of winning “the quadruple” – the league, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Champions League — a feat never achieved by any team.

So, what are the odds? Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in February, also by beating Chelsea on penalties. The team plays Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 and are 11/10 favorites in that game, according to bookmakers.

Is the Quadruple on for Liverpool?

City’s draw at West Ham closes the gap at the top to just four points with a game in hand for Liverpool. The title is still City’s to lose. As we head into the final week of the EPL season, the Manchester club has just one game left to play and can win the league if it beats Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

At 1/5, “the Citizens” are massive favorites against Villa, but they were big favorites to beat West Ham too. Drop points again and it could go right to the wire.

Liverpool must win its final two games to stand a chance. The Reds play Southampton away on Tuesday and Wolves at home on Sunday, the final day of the season. Liverpool is 7/1 to win the league and 9/1 to pull off the fabled quadruple.

GiveMeSport reports that one unnamed gambler placed £100 (US$123) on Liverpool winning all four titles at the start of the season when odds were considerably longer. He or she stands to win £367,200 (US$450,108) if the bet comes off.

Battle for Fourth

Also in the spotlight is the battle for fourth place, which guarantees a coveted and highly lucrative Champions League place. Arsenal could have sealed the deal at Spurs last Thursday, but the team’s complete implosion at the hands of its great North London rival has blown the race wide open.

Spurs’ slim victory over Burnley on Sunday means the team has opened a four-point gap on the Gunners, who have a game in hand. Arsenal must beat Newcastle United tonight, or the race is over. If Arsenal wins that game and then beats Everton, it will qualify for the Champions League, regardless of what happens in Spurs’ last game.

That may be a big ask of a young team in the midst of an injury crisis, and meanwhile Spurs has an easier run-in. That’s why the bookies think Spurs edge the race for fourth, at 8/13.