DraftKings Marketplace Adds NFT Supplier, Autograph Debuts New Collection

Posted on: May 4, 2022, 11:13h.

Last updated on: May 4, 2022, 12:07h.

DraftKings Marketplace, the gaming company’s non-fungible token (NFT) business, has announced a partnership with Metabilia to bolster its lineup of digital collectibles.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr, seen during a game above. He’s part of a new NFT collection on DraftKings Marketplace. (Image: The Athletic)

Metabilia becomes the newest NFT supplier on DraftKings Marketplace, with a collection debuting today at 3 pm Eastern time. The drop includes NFTs focusing young Major League Baseball (MLB) stars. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The collaboration introduces ‘Membership NFTs’ for fans to chronicle the careers of top young players and will feature star major leaguers beginning with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Shane Bieber, Wander Franco, Joe Musgrove, and Fernando Tatís Jr.,” according to a statement.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on the blockchain. NFTs can be applied to a variety of digitized items, such as audio and video files, as well as pictures. Unlike traditional artworks, NFTs cannot be held.

DraftKings Marketplace Expanding NFT Reach

DraftKings Marketplace debuted in 2021, partnering with Autograph, an NFT collecting platform cofounded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

At that time, Autograph had content agreements with movie studio Lionsgate, as well as NFT deals with Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, and Tony Hawk, providing some ballast for DraftKings’ NFT foray.

The arrangement with Metabilia plays a similar role for DraftKings MarketPlace, enabling the platform to further leverage images of well-known athletes.

“DraftKings Marketplace has incorporated many iconic sports stars to date, including Derek Jeter’s first-NFTs ahead of his Hall of Fame induction. These opening drops with Metabilia will mark the next generation of baseball talent for fans to engage with through digital collectibles on DraftKings Marketplace, including exciting young stars like Fernando Tatís Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,” according to the statement.

Autograph Additions

Separately, Brady’s Autograph today announced their “The Future is…” campaign, which is comprised of NFTs of up-and-coming young athletes.

The group of superstars includes Devin Booker, guard for the Phoenix Suns, Sabrina Ionescu, guard for the New York Liberty, Coco Gauff, American professional tennis star, Collin Morikawa, American professional golfer and two-time major champion, and Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers,” according to a statement issued by Autograph.

The first drop in that collection will feature WNBA star Ionescu and will debut on DraftKings Marketplace on May 10.

Some analysts view NFTs as a small though a viable contributor to the broader DraftKings investment thesis. Sports memorabilia is a $10 billion-plus industry, and as more of it goes digital, NFTs could soar in popularity.

Adding to its NFT thesis, DraftKings said last December it reached a deal with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to roll out “gamified” NFT collections.