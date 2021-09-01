Caesars Says Controversial Double Down Conference No Longer Happening at Forum

Posted on: September 1, 2021, 03:23h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2021, 03:23h.

An October conference organized by a right-wing group connected to supporters of President Trump and his claims the 2020 election was fraudulent will not be taking place at the Caesars Forum. Whether the For God & Country Patriot Double Down 2021 remains in Las Vegas or even happens at all remains to be seen.

Michael Flynn (right), a retired general who advised President Trump on security issues, is scheduled to speak at an October conference set for Las Vegas. However, on Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment announced the Patriot Double Down would not be held at its Caesars Forum convention center. (Image: Associated Press)

Caesars Entertainment had received criticism after reports surfaced its year-old convention center would host the Oct. 22-25 event promoted by The Patriot Voice.

Why? Caesars Entertainment Is Welcoming A QAnon Conference To Las Vegas ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ https://t.co/F6TrNm2Caf — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 23, 2021

On Tuesday, the company announced a change but provided no additional details.

We can confirm that the Patriot Double Down will no longer be held at Caesars Entertainment properties,” the statement read.

An email to event organizers was not immediately returned.

Double Down is considered The Patriot Voice’s second event. Over Memorial Day weekend, the organization held the Patriot Roundup in Dallas. On the conference’s website, organizers say they want to take what happened in Dallas and build on its momentum.

“They tried to shut us down but we have no plans to back down or shy away from this movement,” the site states. “We promise to DOUBLE DOWN on our dedication to God & Country, and patriotism! We will also be doubling down on the FUN! Patriots left our first event, the Patriot Roundup, with a renewed sense of hope, and a desire and motivation to get involved in their respective communities.”

Flynn Highlights Double Down Speaker List

The first event was highlighted by US Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn, who previously served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama and as a National Security Advisor to President Trump, and Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who represented Flynn after he was charged with making false statements regarding his relationships with Russian officials. Powell also filed several unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump eventually pardoned Flynn.

Flynn again is listed as a keynote speaker for Double Down. There’s no mention of Powell. However, among the “special guests” are three Arizona lawmakers who have endorsed the audit of Maricopa County’s election results, a move some Trump backers supported because they believe the result was fraudulent despite the fact that Republican officials in the county and state said the results were found to be completely accurate.

Others slated to speak are Juanita Broaddrick, who accused President Clinton of raping her when he was Arkansas Attorney General in 1978, and George Papadopolous, a former Trump campaign worker who pleaded guilty of lying to FBI agents about his connections to Russian officials while working on the campaign. He was later pardoned by Trump.

Another scheduled speaker is Jim Watkins, owner of the online message board site 8Kun. The site is considered home for QAnon and its supporters, some of whom were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol that disrupted but did not prevent the Electoral College vote count confirming Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Tickets for Vegas Event Now Offline

The Patriot Double Down’s event registration page currently says the online ticketing system is “temporarily offline” and asks those interested in attending to fill out a form with their contact information and the number of tickets needed. A link to the page also indicates there will be hotel information, though currently no lodging options are shown.

The itinerary still shows a full weekend of events and parties, with the caveat the schedule is subject to change. A private VIP meet-and-greet is slated for Friday night at a location to be determined. There’s a “High Roller Happy Hour” on Saturday night. Attendees also can go to a “private ‘Las Vegas Dinner Show,’” and Sunday night offers a “private ‘Patriot Pool Party.’”

There are also 21 hours scheduled for speakers starting Saturday and going through Monday afternoon when the conference concludes. Nothing, though, has been broken out to determine who is speaking at what times.