Commanders’ Monday Night Football Game Overshadowed by Allegations of Illegal Activity

Posted on: November 14, 2022, 08:43h.

Last updated on: November 14, 2022, 09:44h.

The end of the NFL’s Week 10 action finds the league’s best-performing team facing one of the weakest. As the Washington Commanders prepare to defend themselves against the Philadelphia Eagles, they also have to defend themselves against a serious lawsuit.

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke tries to escape from a Minnesota Vikings defender in the team’s Week 7 loss. He’s back on the field today as the Commanders face the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles. (Image: Getty Images)

Washington, DC, Attorney General Karl Racine announced last week that his office has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder. Also included in the suit are the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

They allegedly colluded to “mislead residents … about an investigation into a toxic work culture.” The suit comes at a time when the Commanders are already dealing with other serious issues.

Eagles Control the NFC

Philadelphia arrives in this NFC East matchup as the only unbeaten team in the NFL, with a record of 8-0 this season. They’re coming in off of a bye week following a decisive win against the Houston Texans 29-17 almost two weeks ago. That break will have afforded them more than enough time to rest up.

Commanders Eagles Moneyline +400 -550 Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) Over/under O43.5 (-110) U43.5 (-110) Courtesy of BetMGM

The Commanders aren’t likely to give these Eagles much of a challenge defensively or offensively. They have posted a record of 4-5 so far this season, only barely pulling together a win against the Indianapolis Colts before losing a tough-fought battle to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The Eagles have limited their opponents to just a 68.0 passer rating through the first eight weeks of the season. That’s good enough to put them in first place in the league. In addition, Philadelphia leads the league with 12 interceptions this year, tying its record from 2015.

For all of its successes, Philadelphia still has room for improvement. The team is fourth in opponent completion percentage, taking up a position behind the New England Patriots, the New York Giants, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

And, for all their troubles, the Commanders aren’t the worst team in the NFC. Washington head coach Ron Rivera is a tough nut to crack and has proven himself on multiple occasions.

Could Off-Field Troubles Help Commanders Win?

Allegations alleging a toxic culture and acts of sexual misconduct have long surrounded the Commanders and Snyder, who were the subject of recent investigations conducted by the House Oversight Committee and the NFL over allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct. As a result of last week’s announcement by the Washington attorney general, ESPN reported last week that the US attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia has opened its own investigation into allegations of financial misconduct by the team.

Adding to the drama is the fact that Snyder, who’s owned the team since 1999, recently put the franchise up for sale.

How all of this off-filed drama will impact the players on Monday night remains to be seen. Will the Commanders collapse under the weight of the outside pressure or will the players use tonight’s game as a way to vent their frustrations over a season — and a situation — that looks to be spiraling out of their control.

Lean Toward Home

In the last game between these two teams back in Week 3, Philadelphia defeated Washington 24-8 in a game where the Eagles were dominant from start to finish. Playing at home in front of their enthusiastic fanbase, most analysts expect Philadelphia to prevail once again.

In the last 15 games between these conference rivals, Philadelphia is slightly ahead of Washington at 9-6. Throughout their entire history, they’re 42-43-3 at home.

The over/under in Monday night’s game is probably higher than it should be, especially since QB Carson Wentz won’t start for Washington. Still, if his replacement, Taylor Heinicke, can keep the offense in line, this game could be another close one.