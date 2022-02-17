NFL Player Chris Lammons Allegedly Involved in Las Vegas Pro Bowl Battery

Posted on: February 17, 2022, 08:27h.

Last updated on: February 17, 2022, 09:44h.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, 26, has been named as a fourth suspect involved in a battery case that police say allegedly occurred the night before the NFL Pro Bowl earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons stretches prior to a game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Las Vegas police allege Lammons was involved in a man’s beating on the Strip the night before the NFL Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Image: AP)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed to KLAS yesterday that Lammons has been charged with conspiring to commit battery, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Law enforcement alleges that Lammons participated in the beating of a man outside Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before the Pro Bowl.

The incident occurred late on February 5. The NFL Pro Bowl kicked off just hours later at noon PST on February 6 at Allegiant Stadium. Lammons is the second NFL star police claim was involved in the victim’s beatdown. Police arrested New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara moments after the NFL Pro Bowl concluded.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization say they are aware of the situation, but have no comment at this time.

Victim Allegedly Mocked Friend

Las Vegas police notified the NFL and Allegiant Stadium security that it was seeking to talk with Kamara prior to the Pro Bowl. Metro allowed Kamara to participate in the game and then questioned him at the stadium, where he was subsequently arrested and charged with the same counts that Lammons is now facing.

Kamara told investigators that the man he punched called one of his friends “ugly.” A fight broke out, and police say surveillance video shows Kamara and Lammons walloping the man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he received care for a broken eye socket.

As [the victim] is on the ground, Kamara continues punching him three more times,” the police report summarized. “Three others from Kamara’s group join in and begin stomping [the victim] in the face, chest, and legs.”

The four alleged attackers then hopped in a waiting SUV that fled the scene. The victim’s name has been redacted from the police report.

Two others allegedly involved in the incident — Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young — turned themselves in on February 14 and were booked into the Clark County jail. Police say the fourth man has since been identified as Lammons.

Lammons Whereabouts Unspecified

Lammons was not voted to participate in the Pro Bowl. Why he was in Las Vegas for the pro football all-star game isn’t known.

Metro Police have issued an arrest warrant for Lammons. As of this writing, it is unclear if he has or will be turning himself in to police.

The four men are facing steep penalties if they’re found guilty of the battery charges. Prison sentences vary from one to 15 years depending on the method of attack. If a deadly weapon is involved, prison time is greatly increased.