Cardinals Look To Break Losing Streak At Home On ‘Thursday Night Football’

Posted on: October 20, 2022, 06:40h.

Last updated on: October 20, 2022, 06:41h.

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t had a lot of luck at home lately and hope to turn things around in “Thursday Night Football.” They start the NFL Week 7 lineup taking on the New Orleans Saints in a game that has both teams looking for solid ground.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (center, kneeling) reacts after taking a sack from the Seattle Seahawks during a game between the two teams last week. Murray hopes to recover enough to beat the New Orleans Saints today. (Image: Associated Press)

The last time these two met was on October 27, 2019. New Orleans won at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, now the Caesars Superdome, 31-9. However, that was a different time with a different group of minds behind the team.

New Orleans and Arizona have the same record as they prepare to meet tonight. They’re sitting at 2-4, both desperate to turn things around.

Rise Of The Phoenix

The Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. However, they managed to get past the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints Arizona Cardinals Moneyline +120 -145 Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Over/Under 43.5 (-110) Courtesy of BetMGM

The Cardinals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seahawks. They found success, though, when they met the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers

Right now, New Orleans is third in the NFC South and Arizona is in last place in the NFC West. As they host the Saints, the Cards are hopeful they can bring to an end their 8-game home losing streak.

They’ll get some much-needed help to do it. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins practiced with the team this week, having completed his six-game suspension after failing a drug test.

Having Hopkins back is a plus, but not the solution, and QB Kyler Murray knows it. He has 1,463 passing yards, with six touchdown passes and four interceptions, and has had difficulty finding his rhythm this season.

The Saints are experiencing troubles of their own on offense, and today could be worse. There’s still no word on who will start under center, with both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston limited due to injuries.

In addition, wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are out, joined by tight end Adam Trautman. Still, the Saints have still been able to produce big plays without them.

The good news is that running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Chris Olave are in. However, with a $10M lawsuit hanging over his head in Las Vegas, Kamara’s head may not be completely in the game.

Home Team Redemption

The matchup is leaning toward New Orleans since, in the last seven games, they have taken five. However, all good runs must come to an end.

Oddsmakers are backing the Cardinals to take the game. It’s beginning to look like this is a transition year for the Saints, and the key offensive injuries will hurt them today. Although Arizona has a horrible track record at State Farm Stadium, it’s due for a break.

The over/under seems to be dropping each week in the NFL, and this game is no exception. The Saints and Cardinals have seen the over hit in four of their last five and, despite the under hitting about 60% of the time this season, this game should go over.