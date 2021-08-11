California Cache Creek Casino Ride Offer Turns Into Kidnapping, Deputies Reveal

Posted on: August 10, 2021, 11:08h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2021, 11:08h.

An armed man who turned out to be a convicted felon was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from near California’s Cache Creek Casino Resort on Monday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The pickup truck driven by an alleged California kidnapper, pictured above. The driver gave a woman a ride near a casino, and then allegedly drove her away from her intended destination against her will. He had a gun in the truck, deputies said. (Image: Yolo County Sheriff)

The unnamed woman took a ride offer from him, and was planning to go to a convenience store. Instead, he allegedly drove her away from the tribal gaming property.

The suspect, later identified as Timothy Beitel, 39, of Woodland, Calif. was to drive her in his pickup truck to Cache Creek Casino Mini Mart. But she noticed quickly he was driving away from the Brooks, Calif. casino.

Many times, during the ordeal the woman requested to exit the truck, deputies said. He allegedly failed to let her leave.

He eventually parked the truck on a rural dead-end road. That is when she noticed he allegedly had a firearm.

Ranchers Help Her Escape

She saw ranchers nearby, and she was able to escape without injury. The victim alerted them.

She was able to wave down the ranchers and they took her back to the casino to get help,” according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “Thank you to the ranchers in the area of County Road 78A who assisted this victim with getting to safety before she suffered further.”

The local sheriff’s office was notified of the crime apparently by casino security officers at about 2 pm. Later, deputies were able to find the suspect.

They also located a 9mm pistol in the truck. The firearm had been reported stolen, deputies said.

Beitel was arrested on charges of kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm. If found guilty on the charges, he could face a decade or more in prison.

As of Monday, he was being held in the Yolo County Detention Center. His case likely will be heard in a local court.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they suspect Beitel was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday in Esparto. That incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The casino is owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

The property is located in Capay Valley, some 30 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Casino Hacked Last September

The Cache Creek Casino Resort was hacked almost a year ago in a cyberattack. It was shut down last Sept. 20 by an external computer attack. It remained closed until it was able to “fortify our infrastructure,” the casino said in a statement.

The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported that federal authorities assisted the casino in determining who was behind the cyberattack, and what information was potentially stolen.