Cache Creek Casino Reopens After Cyberattack as Two Idaho Casinos Close Over ‘Major System Disruption’

Posted on: October 14, 2020, 12:12h.

Last updated on: October 14, 2020, 12:12h.

The Cache Creek Casino Resort near Sacramento, California, reopened its doors Tuesday after a crippling September cyberattack knocked it out of action for more than three weeks.

Delete your cache? The Cache Creek is back in business after three week’s outage. (Image: Daily Democrat)

Meanwhile, in Idaho, two tribal casinos, the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and the It’se Ye Ye Casino, confirmed to local news channel KLEW News they had been forced to shutter because of “major computer systems disruption.”

Both Idaho casinos are owned by the Nez Perce tribe, which said it was working “diligently to resolve the issue” but declined to elaborate on the nature of the disruption or whether it was a malicious external attack. The casinos would be closed until further notice, added the tribe.

Ransomware Attack?

Back in Northern California, The Sacramento Bee reports that sources who were “unauthorized to speak on the matter” told Bee reporters the FBI was investigating the Cache Creek system breach. The sources claim the agency is looking into whether this was a ransomware attack – where hackers threaten to publish data sensitive stolen from a company’s servers or perpetually block access until a ransom is paid.

A spokesperson for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, which owns the Cache Creek, declined to comment. In an official statement, September 30, the tribe said “if it is determined” that the personal information of customers or staff had been exposed, then the tribe would notify impacted individuals in writing.

Unfortunately, and as reported in the news, these computer attacks are becoming increasingly frequent, with major banks, a large healthcare company and a well-known Las Vegas casino becoming recent targets,” said a spokesperson. “We are undaunted in our commitment to the security of our organization and the future of our business.”

It’s not clear which Las Vegas casinos the spokesperson is referring to, although there are several possible candidates.

Casino Hacks

An attack on MGM Resorts International (MGM) in 2018 resulted in the personal data of more than 10.6 million guests being shared on the dark web.

Before its sale to a conglomerate backed by Virgin Hotels, the Hard Rock Las Vegas was the subject of a series of breaches. Since May 2015, hackers were able steal cardholder names, credit card numbers, and CVV codes from Hard Rock customers on three separate occasions.

In 2018, the VIP customer list of an unnamed Las Vegas casino was stolen by hackers who infiltrated the casino’s servers via its smart fish tank, according to cyber defense company Darktrace.

In 2015, hackers suspected of links to the Iranian regime launched an enormous attack on Las Vegas Sands Corp, which shut down servers and wiped hard drives, stealing data, and causing $40 million worth of damage.

The attack was believed to be in retaliation for LVS CEO and chairman Sheldon Adelson’s comments about “nuking” Iran a year previously.