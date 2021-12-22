Bundesliga International to Keep Sportradar Around for Another Five Years

Posted on: December 22, 2021, 09:59h.

Last updated on: December 22, 2021, 11:05h.

Sportradar and Bundesliga International have agreed to extend their existing partnership. The sports content and technology company will offer Bundesliga content to a global audience through the continuation of the relationship.

Thomas Muller of the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich soccer team. The top player and others like him will be featured in a new agreement between Sportradar and Bundesliga International. (Image: Bundesliga)

Bundesliga International follows Germany’s Bundesliga, the top soccer tier in the country. It gives soccer fans greater access to the tier’s teams and matches. The company, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (German Soccer League), has a long-standing relationship with Sportradar.

That relationship will now remain in place for at least another five years. The two companies stated in a press release that Sportradar will be the official provider of betting and streaming content for both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. The agreement extends around the globe, with the exception of the US and the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region.

For the best part of two decades, Sportradar has enjoyed a successful partnership with Bundesliga International and the DFL, working closely together to deliver the highest quality products available in [the] market,” said Sportradar Chief Commercial Officer Ed Blonk.

The agreement means that Sportradar can sublicense the rights to Bundesliga game content to its entire network of operators, except in the aforementioned regions. In addition, it can collect and distribute live match data and can also provide tools to its network to increase user engagement.

Sportradar Introduces AI-Driven Sports Platform

Sportradar is also using its continued global access to support innovation. Its latest achievement is the Virtual Sports Bundesliga, the first virtual sports gaming platform driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The platform combines real match highlights from 3,500 Bundesliga matches to create an interactive gaming environment for fans. More than 100 Sportradar specialists data operators edited 10 years of video content to create dynamic event clips, such as players entering the field or taking a penalty, according to the company.

Sportradar is a name that has now become intrinsically tied to sports around the world. It has agreements with UEFA, the NHL, MLB and other leagues (The NFL isn’t one – it went with Genius Sports).

It is also teamed up with FanDuel in a recently-signed agreement that will last through 2028.

Bundesliga International’s primary focus is to increase internationalization by generating interest for the Bundesliga. Bundesliga International markets the rights to audiovisual, sponsorship (partnership), brand, and digital licenses via a global network of 80 partners.