BREAKING: Gov. Steve Sisolak Concedes Nevada Race to Joe Lombardo

Posted on: November 11, 2022, 08:00h.

Last updated on: November 11, 2022, 08:00h.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday evening conceded defeat in his attempt for a second four-year term and announced that he personally congratulated Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, his Republican opponent, on winning the hard-fought election.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (front, center) stands with his wife Kathy (next right) and supporters from the Culinary Union, the labor organization representing casino workers across the state. On Friday evening, Sisolak, a Democrat, conceded defeat in his attempt for re-election, meaning Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, would become the state’s next governor. (Image: Steve Sisolak/Twitter)

The Associated Press had yet to call the race as of 5:45 p.m. PT, but 14 minutes earlier, Sisolak posted a conciliatory statement on his campaign’s Twitter page.

The New York Times reported Friday evening, with 93% of the vote counted, that Lombardo led 49.2% to 47% and held a more than 21,000 vote lead over Sisolak out of more than 945,000 ballots reported.

While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” Sisolak said. “Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy, and honoring the will of Nevada voters.”

This story will be updated.