Brazilian Legal Experts Unite to Guide Upcoming Gambling Regulations

Posted on: April 22, 2022, 06:02h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2022, 06:02h.

Brazil is still working on determining whether or not expanding legal gambling options makes sense. A new group of legal experts hopes it can help clear the air.

The flag of Brazil watches over its beaches. The country continues to consider legalized gambling, but challenges remain. (Image: Getty Images)

Gambling is a hot topic in Brazil. The Chamber of Deputies, in February, approved a bill that would allow casinos and other forms of gambling in the country. Since then, however, the effort hasn’t had any movement. It’s been waiting for Senators to decide what to do next.

Perhaps in an effort to incentivize lawmakers or, at the very least, help to establish the regulatory framework for gambling, legal experts across the country are coming together. The Rio de Janeiro chapter of the Brazilian Association of State Lawyers (OAB-RJ, for its Portuguese acronym) has created the Special Commission on Sports, Lotteries And Entertainment Law.

Brazil Legal Experts Weigh In on Gambling

The objective is to work with the Federal District of the Order of Attorneys of Brazil (OAB-DF) Commission and the Federal Council of the OAB, chaired by lawyer Daniel Homem de Carvalho.

[It] is important that we are available to provide legal knowledge about the games and demonstrate that it is a clean economic activity with a positive impact on society, since it is a source of millions of reais in taxes and hundreds of thousands of jobs,” explained lawyer Daniel Homem de Carvalho.

The president of the OAB-RJ, Luciano Bandeira, has appointed attorney Paulo Horn as head of the Commission. The former VP of the Rio de Janeiro Lottery (Loterj) will be in charge of it until December 31, 2024. Horn is already part of the Special Commission for the Examination of Bills aimed at regulating games and entertainment in Brazil.

Horn was Senior Legal Advisor, Administrative and Financial Director and former VP of the Rio de Janeiro State Lottery between 2007 and 2019. In addition, he holds a master’s degree in Municipal Law from the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Accompanying this is a bachelor’s degree in Legal and Social Sciences from the Faculty of Law of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Homem de Carvalho asserts that legal gambling will promote the attraction of solid investments in Brazil. He points out that just the construction will generate “thousands of jobs.” It will also invigorate the economy around the casino.

Senate Still Not Ready

Pending the debate on the Regulatory Framework for Gaming by Brazil’s Senate, DataSenado, a research institute, extended the deadline to respond to a related survey. The objective is to know what Brazilians think about the legalization of gambling in Brazil. The survey will be available until May 2 after initially expected to conclude on April 1.

The survey focuses on Bill 2648/2019, authored by Senator Roberto Rocha. Currently, the proposal is in the Committee on Regional Development and Tourism. However, local media reported recently that the bill will not be a priority for the Upper House.

They also detailed that some sources assure that the situation will probably not reach a conclusion this year. This is especially true, considering that 2022 is an election year for the country.

President Jair Bolsonaro has already voiced his opposition to the bill. If the National Congress approves the bill, he will likely veto it. This would then force legislators to revisit the bill.

Lawmakers in Brazil are overwhelmingly familiar with attempts to legalize casinos in the country. A bill regulating gambling had been in the Chamber of Deputies since 1991. However, it still hasn’t been able to make it all the way through Congress.