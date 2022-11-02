Borgata, BetMGM Team for Poker Tournament Series, $4M+ On the Tables

Posted on: November 2, 2022, 01:15h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2022, 03:04h.

Live poker experienced a lull during COVID-19, and more than a few poker rooms across the US shut down completely. New Jersey’s Borgata isn’t giving up, though, and is teaming up with BetMGM to make poker great again.

Atlantic City’s Borgata casino during the day. The casino will host a poker tournament in March with BetMGM. (Image: Press of Atlantic City)

Borgata and BetMGM are going to run a series of poker events in what they’re calling The Return: A Borgata Championship Event. It’s coming next January, with over $4 million in cash up for grabs.

The Atlantic City casino has hosted a number of poker events over the years. It has been a regular fixture for World Poker Tour events, although that’s something that probably still rubs Scott Robbins the wrong way. Borgata banned him “for life” last year, which means he won’t be part of the crowd.

Chip Battle At Borgata

The Championship Tournament, with a $5,300 buy-in, will be the main battle. The guaranteed prize pool for this tourney is $3 million, with each participant competing for the $1-million top prize. Sunday, January 8, will see the final table.

BetMGM will offer a range of online qualifiers leading up to the series. Borgata Poker also has multiple in-person qualifying events leading up to “The Return,” with a $540+$60 Big Stack No Limit Hold’Em event on Tuesday, January 3. This and other events that lead up to “The Return” can be found on the BetMGM platform.

Borgata will host two more guaranteed events between January 6-8. Players can jump into a $1,000 Borgata Bounty Event or a $10,000 Super Survivor Event, or both.

Borgata will also host its first Mystery Bounty event on January 2, with $1 million in guaranteed bounties on the table. Mystery Bounty events offer players the chance to win huge by drawing Mystery Bounty envelopes with top prizes of $250,000. Players draw Mystery Bounties right after eliminating another player from the table.

The BetMGM app allows early registration for the Championship Event, as well as the Mystery Bounty tournaments. All events are available for in-person registration in Borgata’s poker room.

Online and Live Poker Co-mingle

Playing poker live or online requires different approaches. There have been a number of players who excel online but not live, and vice versa.

However, the two worlds continue to merge, and most sharks like the direction poker’s heading. Online poker players have more chances to qualify for major tournaments, such as the PokerStars Players Championship, and this is beginning to attract more people to the game.

Players who want to make a run for glory can register for the Championship Event on the BetMGM app beginning December 1. If they prefer, they can register in person at Borgata starting January 1. All players, regardless of how they register, must have an MGM Rewards account.