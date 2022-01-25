Betway to Expand Genius Sports Partnership to Increase Player Engagement

Posted on: January 25, 2022, 09:58h.

Betway wants to make sure it is capitalizing on its relationship with Genius Sports. The sports betting platform is adding new services that will increase the options it delivers to its users.

Genius Sports’ office. The official sports data provider for several leagues continues to add new territory in markets around the world. (Image: LetsGambleUSA)

Betway, owned by Super Group, will add two new Genius Sports services to its sports betting platform. LiveData and LiveTrading are arriving to give the operator additional data solutions for a number of sports, including the NFL, the English Premier League and others. Genius Sports is the NFL’s official data supplier.

Commenting on the extension of the partnership, Betway CEO Anthony Werkman stated, “As our brand continues to grow globally, we are constantly seeking new ways to enhance the Betway customer experience, and this data and technology achieves that.”

As one of our long-term official data partners, Betway has always invested in a world-class product for its customers worldwide,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

Adding LiveData and LiveTrading allows Betway to provide real-time statistics and official sports betting data. It also enables the use of Genius Sports’ proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) solution to provide quicker distribution of the data. Game streaming capabilities strengthen the array of services.

New Data Deal Drives Growth

In addition to the ability to deliver enhanced data and sports betting solutions, Betway gains another edge. By adding Genius Sports’ data tools, it is also gaining access to the provider’s digital marketing and free-to-play options.

It will now be able to offer targeted data-driven campaigns across multiple media channels, including connected TV. This, according to the company, will increase player engagement and strengthen retention.

Betway is live in five US states, as well as a number of international jurisdictions. It is on a mission to seek global expansion. Expanding its relationship with Genius Sports will fortify that goal.

Genius Sports Continues to Add New Ground

Genius Sports signed another expanded partnership deal this month. A week ago, it announced that bet365 would take advantage of its game streaming services, building on a three-year-old relationship.

The news hasn’t yet provided a lot of support for Genius Sports’ stock, GENI. However, it closed out 2021 at $7.60 and saw an uptick to $7.87 on January 3 of this year.

Since then, however, the market hasn’t been kind. Instead, it has been on a downhill slide with only a couple of high points. As of the afternoon of January 25, the stock was down to $5.82.

This drop hasn’t deterred analysts from backing the company. Benjamin Chaiken of Credit Suisse is the latest to get behind Genius Sports. He gave it an “outperform” rating last week with a price target of $15.

Chaiken calls the company an “attractive way to gain leverage to the growth of global gaming revenue.” He adds that in-game betting will drive the market higher, pushing virtually most industry players higher.