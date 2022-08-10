Better Collective To Deliver Sports Betting Data To German Sports Broadcaster

Posted on: August 10, 2022, 09:46h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2022, 10:02h.

A leading sports broadcaster in Germany is helping forge a stronger relationship between sports media and sports betting. Sport1 and its Magic Sports Media gambling subsidiary are bringing in Better Collective to provide new content for its platform.

Better Collective founders Christian Kirk Rasmussen, left, and Jesper Søgaard in a company photo. Better Collective continues to expand its sports betting data footprint by adding two new deals this week. (Image: Better Collective)

Denmark-based Better Collective will deliver sports betting content, data, and stats to the broadcaster, according to a press release. In turn, Sport1 will offer the information through a new sports betting section it is building on its online portal.

The basis for the multi-year agreement is the inclusion of sports betting data in the same location where sports fans get their news. Sport1 asserts that it has around nine million unique visitors to its platform each month.

Sports Media Continues Betting Embrace

A sports media company integrating sports betting data isn’t a novel concept. However, the idea began to gain steam after the US Supreme Court shot down The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) in 2018. That led to a number of high-profile deals between media and sports betting operators in the US market, as well as internationally.

The trend has continued since, with Sport1 becoming the latest. Better Collective’s Wettbasis brand will help facilitate the new partnership, collaborating on the delivery of content to the broadcaster’s website.

Sport1 already made an entry into the gambling ecosystem through its Magic Sports Media subsidiary. The latter provides marketing and sales options to operators, media companies, sports leagues and more, concentrating on sports betting, poker, casino activity, and lotteries.

With our new offer and Better Collective’s innovative tools, we will provide sports betting fans with attractive content on our digital platform to increase their betting success rate,” said Sport1 Managing Director Matthias Kirschenhofer.

The timing of the launch is appropriate. Better Collective is already beginning to supply its data to Sport1 just weeks after the start of the Bundesliga season. In addition, the English Premier League season is here, and the NFL season is starting to see preseason games this week.

In addition, the World Cup is coming in November. All promise to be massively popular events for sports bettors.

Second Big Score This Week

The deal with Sport1 was one of two big scores for Better Collective this week. Last year, it announced that it was going to buy Action Network for $240 million. Since then, it has been positioning its resources in the US market and just added The Chicago Tribune to its portfolio.

Better Collective announced yesterday that it had signed a new deal with the media outlet to provide it with sports betting content. The Chicago Tribune, a multiple Pulitzer Prize winner, reportedly has around 18 million unique visitors each month, giving Better Collective and Action Network significant exposure.

The final touches of the agreement are now being put in place. When it’s ready, Better Collective will offer betting odds, game tips, and analysis, as well as access to sports betting platforms through the publication. The agreement should be finalized within the next few days.

The news has helped boost Better Collective’s stock. As a result, trading on the NASDAQ Stockholm exchange, it opened today at SEK146 (US$14.54). It had increased to SEK153.5 (US$15.29) by 3 PM local time.