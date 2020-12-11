Adrien Broner Assault on Las Vegas Strip Results in $4M Judgment Against Champion Boxer

Posted on: December 10, 2020, 04:43h.

Last updated on: December 10, 2020, 05:04h.

A Las Vegas judge has signed off on a $4 million judgement against world champion boxer Adrien Broner in an assault caught on camera on the Las Vegas Strip, according to news accounts.

World Champion boxer Adrien Broner, seen here, is required to pay a judgment against him in an assault on the Las Vegas Strip. A Las Vegas judge issued the ruling this week. (Image: USA Today)

Las Vegas resident Carlos Gonzalez, now 30, sued Broner after being punched and knocked unconscious in 2017, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Surveillance video showed a man identified as the boxer shoving a woman and punching Gonzalez.

Attorney Ash Ganier said Gonzales still has headaches, nausea, and dizziness as a result of the assault. Because of these medical concerns, Gonzales, a single father, lost his driver’s license. He also chipped a tooth in the incident, the attorney said.

In a court document, Ganier said his client and Broner had never met before Gonzales was “cold-cocked.” Broner’s actions were “obviously malicious and intentional,” the document states.

“Broner’s boxing career had essentially weaponized his body, which he used to violently attack (Gonzalez),” according to court papers.

Ganier filed a lawsuit in the matter in 2018. However, Broner has avoided service of the suit, the Review-Journal reported. District Judge Adriana Escobar granted a motion for default judgment this week.

Ganier told the newspaper that getting the money from Broner will be difficult.

“We’re going to do everything we can to collect against Adrian Broner, but that’s an uphill battle, for sure,” Ganier said.

Previous Arrest



Broner was also in the news in February, when he was arrested outside the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on suspicion of trespassing.

He had been banned from the site in November 2019 for refusing to leave before the weigh-in for a heavyweight bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the newspaper reported. Prosecutors did not pursue charges against him in the arrest earlier this year.

Broner has had other run-ins regarding legal matters.

The 31-year-old Cincinnati native was jailed in Ohio last month for contempt of court in a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub. The boxer has failed to pay a judgement of more than $800,000 against him in that case, the newspaper reported.

Champion Boxer

Broner has won world championship titles in four weight divisions. He last fought in the ring in January 2019 against Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Pacquiao won that welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, dropping Broner’s record to 33-4-1.

At one time, Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip was the location of numerous championship boxing matches in an outdoor ring at the resort. However, many major fights in Las Vegas now are held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena. Both sites are on the Strip.