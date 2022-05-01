Aristocrat Breaks Ground on New Vegas Manufacturing Center, Unveils Promo on Fremont Street

Posted on: April 30, 2022, 08:39h.

Last updated on: April 30, 2022, 08:39h.

Aristocrat Technologies on Friday broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Henderson, a building company officials said will develop gaming devices to clients across the world.

Officials with Aristocrat Gaming, along with representatives from the city of Henderson and the area business community, celebrate the groundbreaking for a 265,000-square foot manufacturing facility on Friday. The Las Vegas Integration Center is expected to open in the fall of 2023. (Image: Aristocrat)

The project will be the biggest for Aristocrat in five years, according to Mary Lynn Palenik, the company’s vice president and general manager of its enterprise project management office. Previous projects over that time include a 137,500-square-foot Class II gaming manufacturing center that’s slated to open this year.

We’re delivering something to the Southern Nevada community that none of our competitors are delivering – 265,000 square feet of consolidated space for our manufacturing plants,” she said.

Aristocrat President of Americas Tommy O’Brien said the Las Vegas Integration Center will open in the fall of 2023. The property in Henderson will be located about eight miles south of Harry Reid International Airport.

The Integration Center will be Aristocrat’s third property in the Las Vegas area. It also has two buildings in Summerlin.

The Australian-based company is licensed to offer games in more than 300 jurisdictions located in 90 countries. It creates machines for both Class III casinos and Class II tribal casinos. In addition, it develops historical horse racing machines for companies like Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Making a Splash on Fremont Street

The groundbreaking wasn’t the only splash Aristocrat made in the Las Vegas area this past week.

Earlier in the week the company became the first slot machine developer to use the Fremont Street Experience as a billboard for the games it produces.

Aristocrat created an advertisement promoting its lines of games broadcast on the 136,000-square-foot canopy that stretches across a six-block area in downtown Las Vegas. At the end of the video, visitors to the popular Vegas attraction then are urged to play the games at eight casinos located along the 1,500-foot canopy – Binion’s, California, Circa, the D, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate, and Golden Nugget.

Among the games promoted include Buffalo, 5 Dragons, and Choy’s Kingdom.

More than 24 million people visit the Fremont Street Experience annually.

“We are bringing our most popular games to this larger-than-life format, and what better way to continue to tell that story than with the Fremont Street Experience,” O’Brien said in a statement.

More Moves Coming for Aristocrat?

The recent moves come amid speculation Aristocrat Leisure, the parent company based in Australia, will look to expand its gaming empire.

Last year, the company tried to acquire Playtech, but its offer of more than $2.8 billion failed to win over enough shareholders.

Fitch Ratings believes the company, which commands 20 percent of the US slot machine market, is likely to target digital gaming ventures. The company’s strong credit rating means that could be the vehicle Aristocrat uses to add to its gaming portfolio.