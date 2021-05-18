California Win-River Casino Elderly Winner Robbed, Attacked, Incident Second in a Month

Posted on: May 18, 2021, 06:41h.

Last updated on: May 18, 2021, 11:15h.

An elderly man was kidnapped, beaten, and robbed Saturday after winning money at Redding, Calif.’s Win-River Resort & Casino.

Shasta County Sheriff’s office SUV shown here. Shasta County deputies tracked down a suspect who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed an elderly man who had won money at a California casino. (Image: Shasta County Sheriff)

KHSL, a local TV station, reported the unnamed victim, no age given, was forced to give a ride to a 29-year-old man. Both had been at the casino.

When they reached a wooded area in Redding, the bandit ordered the victim into the woods.

The suspect then “violently assaulted” the older man, Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies said. The older victim struggled with the 6-foot, 220-pound suspect. During the attack, the older man lost consciousness. He also lost blood from his injuries.

Upon awakening in the woods, the older man realized the suspect had stolen much of the money he won at the casino. Still, he soon was able to contact Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies.

They discovered the suspect had gotten a ride from a driver of a pickup truck. Deputies later located the suspect. He was identified as Anthony Marcell Robbinswray, 29, of Shasta Lake, Calif. He admitted to assaulting the man, deputies were quoted by KHSL. Most of the man’s casino winnings were still in Robbinswray’s possession upon his arrest.

Upon checking the Win-River surveillance video, the suspect was at the casino earlier, KHSL said. The clothes he was wearing while at the casino were later located at the residence where he was arrested, deputies said.

Robbinswray was arrested for assault, robbery, elder abuse, and kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery, KHSL said. He was being held in a local jail as of Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $100,000. Robbinswray has prior convictions for felonies, which include thefts, KHSL said. He was on post-release community supervision.

If convicted on multiple charges, Robbinswray could face decades in prison.

Earlier Robbery of Elderly Woman

Last month, a 74-year-old Win-River gaming property winner was robbed and dragged from her car in front of her Redding home. The holdup took place shortly after she left the nearby casino.

Timothy Wilt, 33. and Allissa Long, 24, were arrested in connection with the robbery. The bandits stole her purse in the heist. Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s office nabbed the pair a short time later.

Wilt and Long were each charged with robbery, criminal threats, conspiracy, and elder abuse with great bodily injury.

Christmas Day Robbery of Elderly Man

In an unrelated incident, two bandits attacked an elderly man last Christmas Day in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet.

The victim of the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall assault was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Details on his injuries were not released.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway.