Altenar Teams with Colombia’s Vinnare Group for More LatAm Expansion

Posted on: May 5, 2022, 09:38h.

Last updated on: May 5, 2022, 09:53h.

Sportsbook and iGaming software provider Altenar is expanding its global reach. The company is teaming up with operator Vinnare Group to expand the use of its technology in the Colombian sports betting market.

Stanislav Silin, CEO of gaming software supplier Altenar. The company is adding new ground in Colombia as it works on Latin American expansion. (Image: SBC Events)

Latin America offers tremendous untapped growth opportunities for iGaming and sports betting operators. From Brazil to Argentina and northward to Mexico, the region is ripe for huge gaming expansion.

Colombia is already leading the charge and has a successful legal market in place. This is making it attractive for companies in the gaming space, which can use the country as a springboard for further expansion throughout the region. Altenar, a UK-based company that provides software to iGaming and online sports betting operators, is expanding its operations in the country through a new partnership with Vinnare Group.

LatAm Gaming in Demand

This partnership will see Vinnare Group add Altenar’s technology to its existing platform. It includes the installation of various capabilities, including an overlay, widgets, and access to artificial intelligence (AI) technology through Oddin.gg. Oddin.gg offers many eSports betting options, and has rapidly become a leader in the global eSports space.

Altenar, last year’s winner for best online sports betting supplier at the Malta Gaming Excellence Awards, is able to continue expanding in regulated markets because it already has licenses in over 20 jurisdictions. Vinnare Group, a Colombian company that has been in operation since 2019, will give Altenar a strong boost in the LatAm market. The provider already operates there, as well as in Brazil, Peru and others, and anticipates further expansion in the near future.

Colombia was the first Latin American country to establish gambling regulations. It serves as an example for other countries in the region. However, Colombia also stands out because of the increasing demand for eSports.

The market is changing, and there is more demand for eSports and virtual sports. This creates an opportunity for both companies to work together and fulfill the demand.

Altenar Adds Global Operations

Altenar is just one of a number of gaming technology providers active in the global ecosystem. However, it is gaining ground by forging new partnerships with entities in key countries around the world. It has no limits, with market expansion in North America, Italy, the UK, and others on its radar.

The provider is already on that path. Last July, it partnered with Spain’s Jokerbet to add its technology to the Spanish market. The casino operator, with over 190 land-based gambling halls, moved into the online space in 2017, offering an online casino and sportsbook.

There is also a partnership that provides access to the Belgian market. Altenar has been providing its services to online gaming operator Golden Palace for years. That relationship includes the use of the provider’s software at sports betting terminals across the country.