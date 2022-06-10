Lotto Plus 2 Lottery of South Africa Sees Unemployed Woman Win $2M

Posted on: June 10, 2022, 07:31h.

Last updated on: June 10, 2022, 08:06h.

Fortune recently smiled on a middle-aged lady in South Africa. A woman in her 50s with no job and who waited patiently for the right opportunity won R31.4 million (US$1.99 million) in the most recent Lotto Plus 1 lottery draw.

South African Ithuba National Lottery’s campaign bus in front of the lottery’s headquarters. An unemployed woman just won $2 million in a Ithuba National Lottery Lotto Plus draw. (Image: Twitter/Ithuba National Lottery)

The woman, from the Western Cape province’s city of Oudtshoorn, purchased her Ithuba National Lottery ticket at a local store, never expecting what would come next. She spent R40 (US$2.54) on the ticket, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers.

The biggest amount she previously won was R150 (US$9.51), according to The South African. That’s a far second place from her new windfall, which left her “shocked.”

Life-Changing Moment

The unidentified woman was at home when she found out she had become a multimillionaire after she checked her winnings online. However, she expects to continue to live a relatively frugal lifestyle. For now, there are no major purchases in the plans.

Despite her concerns about the public finding out about her life-changing wealth, the winner is happy to have only told her immediate family. She will spend her winnings carefully on her family and invest some to help those in need. This is similar to what other lottery winners have been doing with their newfound wealth.

The latest Ithuba multimillionaire lottery winner said that her giving spirit is what brought her success. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza indicated that the team’s financial advisers are available to help the winner understand what options are available for the money.

Ithuba is looking for another big winner, and wants players in the province of Mpumalanga to check their tickets. There is a surprise bonus mid-month for a player hailing from Mhluzi in the town of Middelburg.

Someone won Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, but hasn’t yet claimed the prize of R12.6 million (US$797,202). The ticket was played manually with a wager of R20 (US$1.27), if that helps jog anyone’s memory.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, stated that her team of financial advisors is available to provide financial information that will assist the winner in navigating through their investment options.

There are more big prizes waiting tonight. Friday’s Powerball jackpot totals are around R51 million (US$3.22 million).

Lottery Options Continue to Grow

Lotteries have always been popular. Some studies indicate that as much as 75% of any given population with access to a lottery regularly buys tickets. The global market is reportedly worth $193.14 billion and will see a compound annual growth rate of 9% through 2025. Asia is particularly interested in lottery products, accounting for 38% of the global market share.

There is growth of national and regional lotteries occurring on a constant basis. For example, Brazil is witnessing the arrival of regional lotteries after a court determined that states have the legal right to introduce their own products. Most recently, the city of Porte Alegre in the state of Rio Grande joined the group.

Brazil isn’t alone. A number of new options are coming to Mexico on both the national and regional levels. As an indication, earlier this week, Juarez, Mexico, announced that it wants a new lottery in order to fund education programs.

Winning the lottery can be exhilarating, but also terrifying if not managed properly. Winners need a prudent, common-sense approach in order to make the best of the money, with a report by Brandon Gaille indicating that 70% of all lottery winners end up going broke.