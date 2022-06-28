UK Gambling Commission to Change How It Oversees Gambling Operators

Posted on: June 28, 2022, 10:51h.

Last updated on: June 28, 2022, 12:57h.

For years, the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has used dedicated account managers for operators. This will no longer be the case, with the gambling regulator announcing changes to its regime.

The UK’s flag on display. The country’s gambling regulator is making new changes to the country’s gambling ecosystem. (Image: Shutterstock)

The UKGC no longer wants operators to contact a single individual as their representative. Instead, licensing will consist of four sub-groups that will each have different responsibilities based on their target.

The goal, according to the regulator, is to make the most of its resources. It believes the new system will allow it to operate more efficiently and to answer inquiries more promptly. The UKGC confirmed that the process for submitting applications has not changed.

Fewer Resources Available

The application for new operator licenses will be processed by the operating license group. Applications for changes in control and ownership for existing operators will be handled by the change of corporate management group.

The third group, the operating license vary group, will process applications for changes to existing operator licenses. Lastly, the personal license group will manage the personal licenses.

The UKGC is waiting for the government to publish its Gambling Act white paper. However, it previously stated that it wouldn’t wait for the document to begin implementing its own changes.

The overhaul of the UK’s gambling laws follows a thorough review of the 2005 Gambling Act. As part of this, the UKGC and its procedures are under scrutiny as well.

In 2020, the UKGC had to show that it was capable of effectively managing the gambling ecosystem in the UK. It needed to prove that it has “sufficient investigation, enforcement, and sanctioning power to effect change in the industry.” In addition, it had to prove that it was operating effectively and efficiently.

UK Gambling Has Uncertain Future

The Gambling Business Group (GBG), a British industry group, noted last week that the government will publish the white paper soon. There have already been delays and it was supposed to arrive before the end of June. However, that will reportedly not happen.

In March, Nigel Huddleston, the Parliamentary Undersecretary to Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), told parliament that the whitepaper was almost ready. The document will cover a broad range of topics related to the gambling industry.

The DCMS introduced a request for evidence when it began updating the laws. Among the topics were stake limits, affordability checks, universal deposit limits, and restrictions on advertising and bonus offers. Although the final results are not ready, the UKGC is reportedly ready to introduce those restrictions regardless of the nature of the white paper.

The DCMS recently published an updated version of its report that includes workforce estimates for last year. The data shows that the UK gambling industry still has not rebounded to its pre-COVID-19 levels. If the country isn’t careful, it may never rebound.