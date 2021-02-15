Trump Family Seeks to Regain Power Following Acquittal, Bettors Back Lara Trump

Posted on: February 15, 2021, 11:43h.

Last updated on: February 15, 2021, 03:22h.

As political bettors forecast, former President Donald Trump was acquitted in the Senate on the lone impeachment charge brought by the House. With his second impeachment behind him, Trump and his family are reportedly prepping to regain some sort of political power.

Lara Trump is seen here with her husband Eric Trump at her father-in-law’s departure event last month in Washington, DC. She could become a front-runner for North Carolina’s forthcoming vacant Senate seat. (Image: The New York Times)

Trump departed the White House engulfed in scandal stemming from the January 6 raid on the US Capitol, a disastrous event Democrats argued was fueled by the then-president. Now cleared of the charge, there’s a sense of enthusiasm among the Trump camp.

Feeling emboldened by the trial’s outcome, he is expected to reemerge from a self-imposed hibernation at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, and is eyeing ways to reassert his power,” writes the Associated Press’ Jill Colvin.

That might begin with Lara Trump, wife of Trump’s third child, Eric Trump. Political bettors are beginning to express confidence in the 38-year-old former TV producer seeking a Senate seat by way of North Carolina, the state she grew up in.

Lara Trump Odds in North Carolina

Shares of PredictIt’s market asking if Lara Trump will run in the 2020 North Carolina Republican Senate primary have jumped following her father-in-law’s acquittal.

“Yes,” shares of her running have gone from 36 cents last week to 48 cents today.

The betting enthusiasm behind her potential campaign comes as a result of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) comments over the weekend regarding outgoing Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) vote to convict the former president.

My friend Richard Burr just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

The North Carolina GOP rebuked Burr’s vote to convict Trump, calling it “shocking and disappointing.” Graham has voiced his support for Lara Trump to run in North Carolina.

“The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial, I think, is Lara Trump,” Graham added. “If she runs … I certainly would be behind her, because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

To qualify, the North Carolina native would need to establish residency in the state. The US Constitution only mandates three requirements for Senate eligibility: the person must be at least thirty years of age, be a US citizen for at least nine years, and maintain a residence in the state at the time of the election.

Don Jr. Eyeing Pennsylvania

The Trump camp continues to maintain that Pennsylvania held a flawed 2020 presidential election. Changes made to the voting process during the COVID-19 pandemic were unsuccessfully challenged in courts by Trump operatives.

That’s likely why there are rumblings among those closest to the Trump family, as well as in Pennsylvania, that Donald Trump Jr. could be mulling a run there. Don Jr. does have ties to the state, as he attended The Hill School, a college preparatory boarding school in Pottstown. The former president’s eldest child additionally studied at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Don Jr. is said to be considering running for senator in Pennsylvania. Sen. Pat Toomey (D-Pa.) was one of the Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump.

UK bookmakers have Don Jr. running for Senate in Pennsylvania at even money (1/1). PredictIt bettors are far less confident, presently giving Trump Jr. just a 15 percent chance of running.