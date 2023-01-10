TikTok star Bryce Hall Punches Las Vegas Security Guard

Posted on: January 9, 2023, 07:50h.

Last updated on: January 9, 2023, 09:55h.

Bryce Hall punched a security guard at Wynn Las Vegas in the head over the weekend, and the incident could spell trouble for the social media influencer. Hall, 24, has 23.7 million TikTok and 3 million YouTube followers.

TMZ published video of the melee, shot outside XS nightclub on Friday night. In the footage, four guards are required to take an out-of-control Hall to the ground.

TikTok star Bryce Hall, left, throws a punch at a security guard attempting to subdue him outside the XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 6. (Image: TMZ)

According to TMZ, Las Vegas police were called to the scene and cited Hall with two counts of battery and one count of trespassing, all misdemeanors. The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office, according to TMZ, which will decide whether to prosecute.

The fight allegedly started because Hall and a friend were ejected from the club during a Calvin Harris performance, after being invited up to the DJ booth.

Third Altercation

This is not Hall’s first heated confrontation involving police. In fact, it’s his third. On Oct. 9, 2022, he was jailed in LA following a dispute with a Hyde Lounge bartender over upcharging that became violent after a member of Hall’s entourage was punched in the face.

Los Angeles Police Department records obtained by E! News show showed that Hall was detained for a misdemeanor and released on his own accord.

In October 2020, footage obtained by TMZ showed Hall and some friends in an altercation with an employee of LA’s Cinco restaurant. In April 2021, according to People magazine, the restaurant co-owner, Hernan Fernando, sued Hall for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and engaging in acts of violence motivated by race, national origin, citizenship, immigration status, or primary language.

Social media influencer Bryce Hall is shown in footage from one of his YouTube videos. (Image: YouTube)

“I feel like, as more people watch me across all my platforms – not just highlight the negatives that I’ve done in my past or in the current – I feel like they would understand that, deep down, I am a pretty nice guy,” Hall told Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

Hall Monitor

Hall began his social media career at the age of 15, allegedly to make friends after being bullied. He moved from his Maryland home to LA in 2018 to pursue fulltime live-streaming, and became one of the social-media personalities featured in a Hulu documentary called “Jawline.”

Hall gave boxing a try in June 2021, when he took on another social media star, former college basketball player Austin McBroom. Hall was dropped multiple times en route to a third-round stoppage.

At the time, Hall claimed that he “was not a fighter” and that he had “never claimed to be a fighter.”

Bryce recently relocated from LA to Las Vegas, where he purchased a house, according to TMZ. He also attended and posted from the AVN awards over the weekend.