Super Bowl: Mattress Mack Bets $5M More on Bengals, Drake Drops Bitcoin on Rams

Posted on: February 11, 2022, 08:31h.

Last updated on: February 11, 2022, 08:49h.

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, known better as “Mattress Mack,” made history Friday when he wagered $5 million on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals to win Sunday’s Super Bowl. The furniture store owner’s bet with Caesars Sportsbook is the largest ever placed with a legal US operator.

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” makes a $5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Sunday’s Super Bowl. McIngvale, who owns a chain of furniture stores, made the bet with Caesars Sportsbook from a rest stop in Louisiana, where mobile sports betting is legal. (Image: Click2Houston.com)

If he wins the bet, which he made live on Houston’s KPRC-TV Friday morning, Mattress Mack will net $8.5 million. It’s the second time that Mack put a tidy sum on the Bengals in a week. Last week, he put $4.5 million on Cincinnati. Both bets had odds of +170, so Mack would make a $16.2 million profit.

Mattress Mack placed both bets in Louisiana, with Friday’s wager made at a welcome center just across the state line in Vinton.

Besides its close proximity to the Houston area, there are other connections to Louisiana. Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a national title before becoming the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Louisiana just became legal about three weeks ago, so it makes it real convenient for me,” Mack said in a Caesars release. “But placing this bet in LSU country where they love Joe [Burrow] also figured into it. Tons of LSU fans are coming out for this promotion where if Joe wins the Big Game, they get the furniture free.”

Like most of Mattress Mack’s past big money wagers, the bets on the Bengals are tied to sales promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. It’s his way of hedging on a promotion that gives big-ticket buyers their products for free.

Drake Jumps on Rams Bandwagon

While Mattress Mack is firmly ensconced as a member of WhoDey Nation, he’s not the only high-profile person making a wager on the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Canadian rapper and noted sports enthusiast Drake put his money on the Los Angeles Rams. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker posted his bets on his Instagram account.

Using Stake, a cryptocurrency gaming site, Drake bet CAD 600,000 worth of Bitcoin on the Rams moneyline, CAD 500,000 of Bitcoin on Odell Beckham Jr. getting more than 62.5 receiving yards, and CAD 500,000 of Bitcoin on Beckham scoring at least one touchdown during the game. He stands to net CAD 306,000 if the Rams win, CAD 405,000 if Beckham goes over the yardage mark, and CAD 575,000 if Beckham scores a TD.

Current Super Bowl Odds

The Rams are currently a four-point favorite at most sportsbooks, heading into the weekend.

On the moneyline, the Rams odds vary from -185 at Caesars to -200 at BetMGM and PointsBet. The Bengals straight-up odds vary from +160 at DraftKings and Caesars (the odds dropped after Mattress Mack’s bet) to +170 at Bet365 and FOX Bet.

The total is sitting at 48.5 points.

Over at Caesars, the coin flip remains the most popular prop bet. Based on ticket sales and handle, bettors like it to land on tails. The sportsbook offers it as an even-money bet.