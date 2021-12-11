Stakelogic Brings Online Slots to Betsson’s StarCasinò Brand in Italy

Stakelogic has expanded its international footprint. On the heels of several collaborative efforts this month, the iGaming developer adds Italy’s StarCasinò as its latest conquest.

StarCasino.it players will now have access to the popular developer’s slot content, including the chart-topping titles Black Gold 2, Book of Adventure, Extreme Megaways, Hero Clash, Mystery Drop and more.

Integration with StarCasinò, one of the most popular online casinos in Italy, will enable the operator to improve the quality and variety of its game lobby.

StarCasinò is Betsson’s iGaming arm in Italy. It offers content from NetEnt, iSoftBet, Wirex and Big Time Gaming, providing a robust online gaming experience. In addition to online slot machines, the platform includes roulette, blackjack, poker and other gaming options.

Stakelogic has been gaining steam recently. Prior to the new partnership with Betsson, it teams up with Mr. Gamble and Reflex Gaming. Those collaborations followed new deals with BetVictor and Parimatch in November.

Stakelogic Adds Ground with Betsson

Live iGaming casinos continue to gain traction and Stakelogic has embraced the segment, as well. It has its own live casino arm, Stakelogic Live, which produces in-house content to be streamed from its own studio in Malta.

Recently, the segment witnessed a growth spurt, which saw it looking for around 100 game presenters. The Live platform targets baccarat, blackjack, roulette and even game shows.

Italy’s iGaming Market Sees Mixed Results

The Italian iGaming market has seen its ups and downs recently. In September, sports betting revenue in Italy soared while overall online gross gambling revenue (GGR) continued to grow after a slowdown in the retail market.

Online GGR was €276.8 million (US$313 million). This was a continuation of its month-on-month growth. This figure includes 50.47%, or €139.7 million (US$158 million), which was attributable to slot and casino game revenue. The share of sports betting has increased to 43.14% from 35.12% in the previous month.

Gaming revenue then fell 1.2% in October. The iGaming market was strong; however, sports betting dipped in the month.

The month’s online revenue was €243.9 million (US$275.87 million). This is slightly less than October 2020, but is still a decrease of 11.9% compared to the previous month.

Online casinos accounted for €148.8 million (US$168.3 million) of this total, making it the strongest month since May. PokerStars Casino remained the market leader in this vertical, although its market share decreased marginally to 9.2% from September.

2022 is expected to be a better year, but there are more changes to come. Like almost everywhere, Italy is updating its gambling laws. Next year could see the introduction of several changes, although operators are optimistic that the outcome will be a better, more transparent industry.