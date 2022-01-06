Crypto Site ‘Stake’ Advances UK Sports Betting Presence with Swindon Town FC

Posted on: January 6, 2022, 10:49h.

Last updated on: January 6, 2022, 11:20h.

Cryptocurrency casino and sports betting site “Stake” is ready to tackle sports betting in the UK. The company is expanding its marketing presence through a partnership with soccer club Swindon Town FC in order to gain traction.

Harry McKirdy of the Swindon Town FC after scoring four goals in a recent game against Northampton. He and his teammates will be seen on Friday wearing shirt branding from Stake. (Image: Swindon Advertiser)

Stake received approval to set up shop in the UK last month. That led to a partnership with The Gaming Platform (TGP) Europe for sports betting and iGaming operations. Now, in order to help build brand awareness, Stake has partnered with Swindon Town FC to gain exposure.

The operator offers sports betting and online gaming solutions, and is one of many to embrace cryptocurrency on its platform. That trait allows it to serve a wider segment of the betting community. However, this isn’t the case for its UK customers. For now, only fiat is accepted.

Through the new partnership, Stake will have its logo carried on the shirts of Swindon’s players when they take the field against Manchester City on Friday. The game is part of the Emirates FA Cup, and should provide bettors with some tough choices.

At Stake, we love an underdog story and look forward to playing our part in supporting the club as they bid to pull off one of the biggest FA Cup giant-killings of all time,” said Stake Sponsorships Manager Dominic Rae.

The two teams have met seven times in the FA Cup. Manchester City walked away with three wins and Swindon has two. The seventh contest ended in a draw. Manchester City is the clear favorite this time, getting -1900 to Swindon’s +2200.

Stake Has High Hopes for Friday’s Match

The Emirates FA Cup match is going to be carried on free-to-air TV. This means it will be available to a much wider market than those games locked down by broadcast agreements. This could prove beneficial to Stake, as it will have significant exposure at no additional cost.

As a result, Stake could extend its partnership with the soccer team. This would follow its relationship with Watford FC, where it became a shirt partner for the 2021-2022 season.

The operator is also the “Official Betting Partner” of the UFC, as well as the sponsor of several UFC fighters.

More Betting Options Coming

Stake may currently be targeting sports betting and iGaming for the UK market, but that will change. The operator has plans to introduce “unique and exclusive betting markets and propositions.” These will include betting on eSports events, as well as certain entertainment (Grammy Award winners, etc.) and political elections.

The company has been around since 2017, and appears to be a casino that is operated by a company in Curacao. However, it is Australian, according to an investigation by Aussie media outlets The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald. Stake was initially launched in Melbourne.

Stake was established by a shareholder of Australia’s Easygo Gaming, 26-year-old Edward Craven. Some of its senior staff also work from Easygo’s offices, and the company creates casino games exclusively for Stake.