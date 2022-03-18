Staffing App Goodwrx Cofounded by Former Caesars CEO Partners with Las Vegas Union

Posted on: March 18, 2022, 01:35h.

Last updated on: March 18, 2022, 02:39h.

Goodwrx, a staffing app in Las Vegas that links workers with casino resorts and other businesses, has reached a partnership with the leading union in Southern Nevada.

Mark Frissora, whose executive career includes running Caesars Entertainment until 2019, has embarked on a staffing app called Goodwrx. The hiring solution recently struck a deal with the Culinary Union in Las Vegas. (Image: Courtesy of Mark Frissora/Casino.org)

Goodwrx was cofounded last fall by Mark Frissora, who led the former Caesars Entertainment organization through its bankruptcy up until the Las Vegas Strip casino giant merged with Eldorado Resorts for $17.3 billion in 2019. Since departing Caesars, Frissora has embarked on the Goodwrx startup as a cofounder and investor.

This week, Goodwrx announced it will follow the Culinary Union’s Collective Bargaining Agreement for workers it places into positions at casinos represented by the labor group. Goodwrx specializes in temporary and gig jobs.

“By successfully negotiating CBA coverage for those getting work through the Goodwrx app, Culinary is working to provide strong union jobs with good benefits, even for temporary workers,” said Ted Pappageorge, the new secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union.

Pappageorge said the goal is to provide gig workers with similar wages, health benefits, and protections that their union members receive at the same place of employment.

Las Vegas Staffing Solution

Frissora isn’t the only name associated with Goodwrx who is no stranger to the Las Vegas gaming industry. Jan Jones Blackhurst, who remains an independent director of Caesars Entertainment, is listed as a Goodwrx strategic advisor.

With the Culinary Union agreement in place, Goodwrx will allow app users to implement the trade group’s CBA into their hiring contracts.

Goodwrx says the app provides employers with an array of benefits. The turnkey mobile platform allows companies like Caesars to hire gig workers with far less administrative overhead. The app can handle payroll processing, workers comp, and IRS and ACA compliance.

Goodwrx claims to vet each app user. Upon approval, the app processes the person’s personal information. Afterward, the Goodwrx candidate can seek an array of jobs, from long-term gigs to filling in for a single shift.

Businesses are experiencing difficulty filling open shifts in the current market … due in large part to asymmetric information, unscalable talent acquisition methods, and a high turnover rate,” Frissora wrote in December on his website. “Goodwrx matches business with vetted, skilled workers in real-time using on-demand scheduling for hospitality recruiting, smart matchmaking powered by machine learning, and a steady supply of highly-trained staff.”

Quality Jobs Sought

As of the end of January — the most recently reported month — Nevada’s unemployment rate stood at 5.2%. That was considerably higher than the 4% national average, but demonstrates that the state nonetheless continues to recover from the pandemic.

Leisure and hospitality led the nation in terms of job gains in January, with 151,000 positions filled. And many of those spots were hired in Las Vegas.

As of February 1, Nevada employed approximately 323,100 people in the leisure and hospitality segment. That is an increase of 14,000 jobs from August, and up nearly 27% year-over-year.

The Culinary Union argues that there isn’t a shortage of workers — but a shortage of quality, good-paying jobs.

“There is a shortage of good jobs with benefits and wages, and that’s why Culinary negotiated with covered employers and Goodwrx for temporary employees to get strong union wages, health care benefits, and protections,” the union said.