Slot Machine Cash Boxes Stolen at Seven Las Vegas Restaurants

Posted on: June 22, 2022, 02:07h.

Last updated on: June 22, 2022, 03:27h.

A Las Vegas man appeared at a court hearing this week for allegedly stealing cash boxes from slots at restaurants. Eric Christopher Johnson, 38, was indicted on 26 counts related to the thefts at seven Las Vegas restaurants, authorities said.

Las Vegas’ Santa Fe Hotel & Casino, pictured above. A forged check for $1,200 was presented at the property. (Image: Visit Las Vegas)

The charges include forgery, identity theft, possession of ID cards, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft, according to KLAS, a local TV station.

The IDs included a passport, three credit cards, two driver’s licenses, and a military ID. He was also charged with eight counts of burglary.

The thefts took place last year between June 1 and July 23. The value of the stolen items was over $5,000. KLAS said.

In addition, he allegedly presented a forged check for $1,200. It was cashed at Las Vegas’ Santa Fe Hotel & Casino, KLAS said.

Johnson was initially apprehended on Nov. 9, 2021. The indictment in the case was handed down by a Clark County grand jury on June 8, KLAS said.

He was in custody early today at the Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

KLAS identified the restaurants as: Buffalo Wild Wings, 6640 N. Durango Dr., Aces & Ales, 2801 N. Tenaya Way, Barcode Burger Bar, 1590 E. Flamingo Road, El Dorado Cantina, 8349 W. Sunset Road, Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, Buffalo Wild Wings, 4280 S. Hualapai Way (twice), Buffalo Wild Wings, 7345 S. Durango Drive

Luxury Watch Theft

Earlier this month, an alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at a Las Vegas Strip hotel, cops revealed. The watch is valued at about $100,000. The man believes he was drugged by the suspect.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was spotted later at a different Strip hotel by an undercover Las Vegas Metro officer. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, KLAS said. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

The owner of the watch claimed Richards first met him in the hotel’s bar. The two then went up to his hotel room. Richards told him she needed “help with money,” the man later told cops, KLAS said.

Once in the room, he gave her between $1,000 and a couple of thousand dollars. He eventually fell asleep in the room. A few hours later, he awoke and found his watch missing from his wrist. The hotel was not identified.

Cash, Watch Stolen

Last month, another Patek Phillipe watch, with an estimated value of $50,000 — and $50,500 in cash — was stolen from a room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The suspect was arrested.

She was identified as Anniajah Pratt, 23. She was charged with grand larceny, KVVU, another local TV station, reported.