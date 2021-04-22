Shooting on Las Vegas Strip Leaves One Person Hospitalized, As Suspect Flees

One person was hospitalized in a shooting early Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip near the Flamingo Hotel and Casino. The suspect fled and was not immediately arrested.

Police investigate a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip near the Flamingo hotel-casino. One person was hospitalized in the incident. (Image: KLAS-TV)

The shooting occurred about 2:20 am on the Strip just north of Flamingo Road, according to news reports. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The incident began with a fight outside the Flamingo, according KLAS-TV reporter Bianca Holman.

“As far as the gunman, we don’t have a lot of information,” Holman said during a live broadcast early Thursday. “We know he took off on foot.”

The reporter said detectives were at the site Thursday morning, reviewing surveillance footage from security cameras at the Flamingo and other resorts.

We know there’s lots of cameras everywhere,” she said.

Holman said police did not release a description of the suspect or indicate which way the person ran. She said police stressed the shooting was “an isolated incident.”

Police presence near the Flamingo was heavy in the morning, Holman said.

“Folks may remember last year there were lots of fights and things happening on the Las Vegas Strip, so they’ve increased their patrols here in this area,” Holman said during the broadcast.

Increase in Police Presence

Last summer and fall, a surge in violence on the Strip and nearby areas sparked concern about public safety on the resort corridor.

Several shootings, stabbings, and fights, including an incident near the Flamingo, prompted an increased police presence in tourist areas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, known locally as Metro, referred to this increased presence as “Operation Persistent Pressure.” The Nevada Highway Patrol assisted in the effort.

One police official told county commissioners much of the violence last year resulted from out-of-town gangs and visitors.

“Operation Persistent Pressure” was in place on Friday and Saturday nights from Sept. 18 to Dec. 20. It resulted in the arrest of 1,229 people, officials said.

Violence Continues

Violent incidents on the Strip and nearby areas have continued into the new year.

A recent knife attack at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man. He is due in court on April 27. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive, authorities said.

In January, one man was shot outside the Venetian Resort on the east side of the Strip. Two men were arrested. The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Also in January, a man was shot in the parking lot at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. The Rio is just west of the Strip, behind Caesars Palace. One man was arrested. The victim was expected to survive.

In late February, a 57-year-old retired Connecticut State Police Trooper died after a man punched him near the Strip and Flamingo Road. A short time after the attack, a suspect was arrested.