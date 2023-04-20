Sex Offender Who Won Lottery in Prison Finally Claims £7.2M Jackpot

Posted on: April 20, 2023, 05:06h.

Last updated on: April 20, 2023, 05:06h.

A serial sex offender who won the UK lottery in 2004 while serving a prison sentence has finally got his hands on the full £7.2 million (US$9 million) jackpot.

Iorworth Hoare, above, hit the big time when he won the lottery in 2004. The only problem was he was still serving a life sentence for sex offenses. (Image: Chronicle Live)

Iorworth Hoare, 70, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1989 for a string of sex attacks in Leeds, England. He ultimately served 16 years.

But a year before his official release, he strolled into a store while temporarily freed from Leyhill minimum-security prison as part of a community-based program. He purchased a lottery ticket and promptly hit the big time.

In the UK, inmates cannot play the lottery because they are forbidden from gambling inside prison facilities, but there is nothing stopping them from doing so when on temporary release.

However, Hoare’s access to his funds was restricted under the terms of his parole. He was permitted to draw £8,666 per month (US$10,800), equating to £1.9 million (US$2.4 million) over 19 years. A government source told The Daily Mirror newspaper, there was nothing to stop him legally from getting the full amount in the end.

Victim Sues

Shirley Woodman, who was Hoare’s final victim, brought civil proceedings against her attacker, but the case was dismissed because of the statute of limitations. Woodman had neglected to sue Hoare earlier because he was penniless. Instead, she had claimed £5,000 (US$5,680) from the government’s victim compensation scheme.

But the House of Lords overturned the decision in 2008, and Woodman, who waived her right to anonymity, received £50,000 (US$57,000) in compensation. Hoare was required to pay legal costs of around £800,000 (US$909,000).

In court, Hoare described himself has “Britain’s most hated millionaire,” adding that he had received death threats.

The case paved the way for hundreds of victims of historical abuse to come forward to seek justice.

Charity Plea

Woodman, who died last year age 92, was honored by the Queen in 2012 for her services to victims. She donated the money received from Hoare to charitable causes.

Her daughter, Shelley Wolfson, told her local newspaper The Telegraph and Argus that Hoare should do the same.

“Perhaps all the interest that he will have earned could be donated to charity,” she said. “He could distribute one or two million pounds to charity. I’d be happy to meet up with him to help him with that,” she said. “It’s a start. He’s 70. He can’t spend all that money. He can’t live a frivolous life because of what he’s done.”