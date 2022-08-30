Rapper Lil Baby Reportedly Wins $1M at Las Vegas Casino, Gives Entourage $10K Each

Posted on: August 30, 2022, 03:43h.

Last updated on: August 30, 2022, 03:57h.

Rapper Lil Baby was in Las Vegas over the weekend for the final leg of his co-headlining tour with Chris Brown. But after playing for thousands of fans in a packed T-Mobile Arena on the Strip, the casino is where Lil Baby made the majority of his night’s earnings.

Lil Baby reportedly shared some of his $1 million baccarat winnings with his inner circle. Lil Baby hit up a Las Vegas Strip casino following his August 27, 2022, concert with Chris Brown at T-Mobile Arena. (Image: Twitter)

Lil Baby and Brown concluded their “One of Them Ones” tour with a surprise appearance from Jordin Sparks, who performed “No Air” with Brown. But the night’s biggest surprise reportedly came after the show in a nearby casino.

Lil Baby, who rose to prominence on the hip-hop scene with his 2018 track “Yes Indeed” with superstar Drake, took to a Strip casino following the show to play high-stakes baccarat.

A short time later, Lil Baby’s entourage claims the rapper won more than $1 million gambling. Fellow rapper BlocBoy JB, who calls Sin City home, was tagging along with Lil Baby when he apparently won more than seven figures playing the table game.

BlocBoy JB shared a video to social media of Lil Baby at the baccarat table with the caption, “N***a really just hit 4 a milli.”

Daily Loud, an online social media outlet focused on hip-hop news and happenings, later shared the video of Lil Baby at the Las Vegas baccarat table.

Lil Baby in Las Vegas at the Casino pic.twitter.com/PxiEwOQulT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 29, 2022

Details Scant

Several hip-hop media outlets picked up on the Lil Baby gambling report, as well as the news that the rapper reportedly gave everyone in his entourage $10,000 each after winning $1 million. But aside from those details, information about the large win has been scarce.

It isn’t clear where Lil Baby won the $1 million, nor how many people he gave $10,000 after cashing out. The casino in question does appear to be a property operated by MGM Resorts, as the company’s logo can be seen in the private VIP gaming room.

Lil Baby seemed to confirm that he indeed had won $1 million over the weekend at a casino via a tweet.

They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !! 😮‍💨 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) August 30, 2022

Gambling Upbringing

Lil Baby has long fancied gambling. Prior to becoming a global superstar, Lil Baby was followed by tens of millions of people on his social media. The Atlanta native claimed he earned a living by patronizing casinos.

His 2022 documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” chronicled the rapper’s rags-to-riches ascent that included several trips to the casino. In the doc, which was produced by Amazon, Lil Baby’s sister claims he earned a six-figure income gambling prior to his music career taking off.

Lil Baby had earlier said he turned a $60 loan from his sisters into more than $100,000 by hustling a casino.

Majority of the winnings came from a dice game,” Lil Baby said in an interview.

Lil Baby is taking some time off from touring following the “One of Them Ones” tour with Brown. Lil Baby has only four concerts planned through October.