Jonas Brothers Return to Las Vegas

Posted on: August 15, 2022, 06:02h.

Last updated on: August 15, 2022, 06:20h.

Global pop icons the Jonas Brothers will perform three shows, Nov. 10-12, at Dolby Live at the Park MGM. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster. No prices have been announced.

A presale for Jonas Brothers fan club members and Citi cardholders starts 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s reimagined loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have announced that their iconic pop band will play three nights at the Park MGM, Nov. 11-12, 2002. (Image: jonasbrothers.com)

Each “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas” concert will feature a unique set list, according to a press release from the band. The three shows will follow the group’s recently wrapped “Remember This” tour, which kicked off with fight nights at Park MGM in June. The 40-plus date tour sold more than four million tickets, nudging the band’s career touring gross past the $300 million mark.

Though no more specifics were released about the “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas” shows, the group’s “Remember This” concerts were staged in four acts. (Three were dedicated to individual brothers, giving Joe a chance to front the band for his DNCE hit, “Cake by the Ocean,” and Nick to perform solo hits “Mercy” and “Close.”)

Band of Brothers

The siblings were raised in New Jersey by musically nurturing parents. Their father’s position as an Assemblies of God minister meant they were destined to perform for his congregation. But fate struck when youngest brother Nick was overheard bursting into song at a barbershop by a customer with Broadway connections.

The siblings released their first album on Hollywood Records in 2006. It included a cover of “Year 3000” by British band Busted, which entered heavy rotation on The Disney Channel.

The Jonas Brothers went on to sell more than 17 million albums worldwide. That’s before breaking up in 2013 over what their spokesperson described to People magazine as “a deep rift within the band.” She explained only that “there was a big a disagreement over their music direction.” A 19-date tour was canceled two days before it was scheduled to begin.

Six years later, whatever those musical difference were, they are apparently gone. The brothers released the single “Sucker,” which became the first No.1 single for the group and the first No. 1 debut from a group in this century. The brothers released their fifth album, “Happiness Begins,” and planned a month-long stint at Park MGM the following year. That plan was scuttled by the pandemic shutdown.

Keeping Up with the Jonases

The Jonases are in stellar company at the Park MGM venue. Aerosmith previously announced its “Deuces Are Wild” residency over eight dates from Sept. 14-Oct. 5 and eight dates from Nov. 19-Dec. 11. Usher is scheduled to perform his residency, “My Way,” over eight dates from Aug. 26-Sept. 10 and Oct. 12-Oct. 29. And The Who is slated to play Dolby Live on Nov. 3 and 5.